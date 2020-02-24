Not Just…The Wall, an orchestral rock concert paying tribute to Pink Floyd’s music, will be performed by the Gozo Youth Orchestra at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on Saturday at 8pm.

It will mainly feature classic tracks from The Wall album, besides covers of classic Pink Floyd tracks from their other albums.

The orchestra, directed by Mro Joseph Grech, will be accompanied by John (Cash) Cassar and Band, and a line-up of singers including Keith Anthony, Cheryl Balzan, Dorothy Bezzina, Chris Grech, Kevin McGowan, Neville Refalo and the NJTW Choir.

The concert is organised by the Gozo Youth Orchestra in collaboration with 7SPP and is supported by Festivals Malta and Malta International Airport. For tickets, visit www.mcc.com.mt/?m=events&id=373.