The Nationalist Party has called for the authorities to reconsider the development of solar farms on agricultural land and instead to relocate them to urban areas.

Its call came after news of that a private investor has filed an application to build a 27,000 square metre solar farm on Outside Development Zone land in St Paul's Bay, mirroring a similar proposal for Mġarr.

The problem is not the solar farms themselves, but rather the large amount of land which they take up, said electoral candidate and head of PN Greens Janice Chetcuti.

She proposed that solar panels be placed on the roofs of schools and government offices or in industrial areas.

Chetcuti was addressing a press conference at Mġarr, on the site of arable land where an application is seeking to transform the site, larger than six football pitches, into a solar farm.

“Solar panels will not only harm the biodiversity found in this virgin arable land behind me, but also damage the surrounding heritage temples, which are UNESCO protected.”

Farmers, environmentalists and residents are opposing the project filed by Joseph Schembri of Electrofix Group.

Another solar farm proposed in St Paul's Bay

Schembri has also submitted a permit application (PA 5312/20) for the construction of a second solar farm and greenhouses.

The second site, covering a total area of 27,104 sqm - roughly four football pitches large - will overlook Triq Burmarrad and Triq Is-Sardin in St Paul’s Bay.

Site of empty land on the outskirts of Burmarrad is now the chosen location for greenhouses and solar farm Photo: Planning Authority

Similar to Mġarr, the land is listed to be used for agricultural purposes, but on the project description report the area is described as an "empty plot of land, currently not being used, with a few existing structures."

The solar farm will also include a substation with a switch room, on a nearby site.

It is estimated that the size of the proposed solar farm will allow the installation of 4,416 photovoltaic panels.

The site where 4,500 solar panels are planned to be located. Photo: PA

While the project is waiting for approval, it is expected that the project would be completed within a year from when works begin.

Addressing this second application, PN MP Edwin Vassallo said that while the Nationalist Party is in favour of solar panels, it should not come at the price of farmers losing land.

“If these two developments are approved, we will lose 10 football pitches of farm and arable land. That means we put our farmers at risk of losing more land, their income, and we, as a population, are at risk of losing fresh produce,” he said.

Environment spokesperson Robert Cutajar appealed to the government and authorities to decide wisely on whether to approve two solar farm applications in arable land.

“Do not let the present and future generations judge you for your mistakes, you have an important role when it comes to the decision of these two applications,” he said.

He said localities, such as Mġarr cannot afford to lose more of its characteristics due to the ongoing rampage of construction.

“Construction has led us to lose a lot of our island’s characteristics, and as the Nationalist Party we have already pushed forward a number of alternative proposals to improve our environment.”