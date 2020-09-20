More people believe children should steer away from schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak when compared to those who believe they should return to classrooms, a poll commissioned by Times of Malta has found.

While 36% of respondents feel children should return to school despite the resurgent numbers, 47% are against the idea. Meanwhile, the majority of respondents, 57%, say they would get the anti-COVID-19 vaccine should one become available.

The findings emerge as Malta on Saturday registered 65 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, in what has been the deadliest week for coronavirus-related deaths.

The figures offer a snapshot of public opinion on the matter as schools are set to reopen on September 28 after an unexpected six-month closure brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government has unveiled a series of containment measures to help reduce the spread of the virus in schools, however, the authorities are still to reach an agreement with unions representing educators.

In the face of unions’ opposition to the reopening, Health Minister Chris Fearne on Friday said that keeping schools closed would have dire consequences on the country’s younger generations.

The survey among 402 respondents was conducted by EMCS, an advisory and market research firm, between Monday and Friday. The poll has a margin of error of five per cent.

It found that respondents were mostly likely to be against sending children to school in Gozo, where 67% gave it the thumbs down, compared to just 13% in favour. Just under a fifth say they do not know.

In the northern harbour region of the mainland, 54% say they are against, with 31% giving a return to class the thumbs up. Some 15% from this cohort say they do not know.

Along Malta’s western coast 60% of respondents are against sending children back to school, compared to 23% in favour, and 17% against.

In the southern harbour region, the replies are neck and neck, with 44% saying they are against reopening of schools, and 42% in favour. Some 14% say they do not know.

The northern and southern tips of the island were the only regions where respondents favour sending their children back to school.

In the south, 53% are in favour of going back to school, while 31% are against. Sixteen per cent say they do not know.

Dip in support for government handling

The survey found 62% of respondents feel the government is doing a good job in handling the economic situation brought on by the pandemic. This is the same figure compared to the August survey and down 11% from the survey in May.

The picture is somewhat less rosy when asked about the government’s handling of the health situation. According to the survey, 42% of respondents felt the government was doing a good job, with 29% saying they were neutral and the same amount giving the thumbs down. Back in May, 83% felt the government had done a good job with managing the healthcare aspect of the crisis. The survey also found that 80% of the population expect the government to come up with more financial help, up by 6% from May.

What worries us

The survey asked respondents to rate how worried they are about a number of different issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main fear registered among respondents (48%) was over the health of their loved ones.

Asked about their own physical health, 25% say they are very worried, 32% said they are somewhat worried, while 57% registered some level of concern. Some 28% said they are not worried about their physical health.

Thirty per cent said they are worried about their own mental health during the pandemic, a fifth said they are very worried about this. Some 30% said they are somewhat worried. Conversely, 29% said they were not worried, and 19% said they were neutral.

The survey found that just 10% were now worried about losing their job, down from 17% in August.

And finally, when asked about their financial situation, 16% said they are very worried, while 12% say they are somewhat worried. Some 47%, on the other hand, are not worried, with 26% saying they are neutral.

Who would take a COVID-19 vaccine?

The survey found that 57% of respondents would take a vaccine should one become available but say they would wait a couple of months first. On the other hand, 29% say they would rather not take any vaccination, while 14% say they do not know.

Responses to the question vary by gender with male respondents more inclined to take a vaccine than females. Some 62% of male respondents would take the shot when available, while 52% of female respondents said they would.

Older respondents are also more likely to be in favour of taking a vaccine. The poll found that 66% of those aged 45 to 54 would take the vaccine, while 21% would not and 14% do not know. Meanwhile, 70% of those aged 55 to 64 would take a vaccine, while just 16% would not and 13% are unsure. And with those aged 65 and over, 56% are for a vaccine, while 26% are against and 18% are uncertain.

The most likely group to be against a vaccine are aged between 35 and 44 with 40% giving it the thumbs down. However, 48% of this age group are still in favour of taking a vaccination jab.

Youths aged 18 to 24 saw 48% in favour and 36% against with 17% saying they do not know.

And finally, 53% of those aged 25 to 34 say they would take a vaccine, with 36% saying they would not and 10% unsure.

Political accountability

The survey found that 54% of respondents think there should be some form of political accountability for the COVID-19 situation. The survey found that 39% say there is no need for any political responsibility, while 9% say they do not know.

Unsurprisingly, those who did not vote for the current administration in the last general election, are more likely to believe in the need of political responsibility to be shouldered.

Three-quarters of those who voted for the Nationalist Party in the last election want political accountability on the matter, as opposed to 47% of those who voted for the Labour Party.