Lucien Favre admitted on Monday that Borussia Dortmund are heading to Rome reluctantly as he looks to deploy a makeshift defence against Lazio in the Champions League.

Dortmund coach Favre expressed his concerns about travelling to the Italian capital as numbers of coronavirus cases rise across Europe.

“We must be very careful. It’s dangerous,” Swiss Favre said, with the German club to stay in a “bubble” during their brief stay in Rome.

“There will be more cases. It’s not good to travel.

“We have to be sensible. We have to think about our players.”

