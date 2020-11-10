Six Nations chiefs announced on Tuesday the remaining three matches of the women’s 2020 tournament had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It means Scotland’s games against Wales and Italy will no longer take place and the match between France and Ireland has also been scrapped.

England are already Grand Slam winners after winning all of their five matches.

“This was an extremely tough decision that was only taken after we had explored every possible option to get these matches played,” said Six Nations Rugby CEO Ben Morel.

Scottish Rugby said Covid-19 protocols had made it impossible to play the matches.

