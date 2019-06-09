Updated 7pm

A man is under arrest on suspicion of murder after police discovered human remains in an area close to Valletta.

The remains had not been identified at the time of writing, but in a statement the police indicated that they believed the remains were linked to a missing person case dating back to 2008.

Charlene Farrugia was 25 when she went missing on November 7, 2008.

Police sources told Times of Malta the 11-year mystery could be resolved after a man who was allegedly involved in a hold-up in Gżira earlier this week volunteered the information to doctors while he was being treated in hospital.

The police were immediately called in and the suspect eventually led them to a shelter located between the Education Ministry and the Phoenicia Hotel, close to Valletta's City Gate.

The motive behind the murder is not yet known and the suspect, a Maltese national, is expected to be arraigned shortly.

The missing woman was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and white jogging shoes. She was driving a Toyota Platz in Valletta at the time.

Police had issued several public appeals urging anyone to come forward with information about her disappearance, but despite the pleas Ms Farrugia was never found.

Forensic tests will now determine whether the human remains found on Saturday are definitely hers.

Saturday’s discovery came at the end of “several hours” of investigation by homicide department officers and Sliema police.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is leading an inquiry into the case.