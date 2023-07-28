A man has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to importing 51 kilogrammes of cannabis grass found hidden in his van on his arrival from Sicily.

Miodrag Kocic, 32, from Serbia, denied importing, trafficking and possession of the drug.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo heard how a random inspection was carried out by customs officials at 9.30pm at the Marsa ferry terminal on Tuesday.

The officials grew suspicious after noticing that some panels of the van seemed loose. Upon inspection by the police, a total of 51 kilogrammes of marijuana were found in packages behind the driver’s seat.

During the search, the police also seized the shipment documents which indicated that the cargo he was meant to be carrying comprised of three fridges.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and did not request bail.

Lawyers Christian Mifsud and Shazoo Ghaznavi were defence counsel.

Police Inspector Marshal Mallia prosecuted.