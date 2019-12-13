A 35-year-old man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to drug related charges on Thursday.

Depty Naval, a 35-year old Indian living in Sliema, pleaded not guilty to his involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy and to possessing cannabis under circumstances indicating that the drug was not for his own personal use.

The arraignment took place after members of the Drug Squad swooped down on three cars in San Gwann t’Ghuxa at Cospicua on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

The drivers, all Indian nationals living in Sliema, were searched.

The search inside the Mr Naval’s vehicle yielded seven bags containing nine kilograms of cannabis.

The man pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

No request for bail was made in view of ongoing investigations.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud.

Inspector Jonathan Cassar prosecuted.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was legal aid.