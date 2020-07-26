RE/MAX Malta has announced new remuneration packages to further incentivise better customer service standards among its agents.

Besides benefitting from being part of the island’s most influential real estate brand, and having the best technology, technology tools and real estate education available to them, RE/MAX Malta’s agents are now also able to achieve among the highest remuneration packages in the industry.

RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg stresses that the real estate industry needs to focus on improving the overall quality of its customer experience and says that his company is playing its part by taking every measure possible.

“At RE/MAX, we are truly proud to lead the industry,” he said. “We continuously measure ourselves using independent market research so we can improve our standards.”

We will continue to raise the bar

Following on from a holistic 18-month restructuring process, the company has developed several new processes to improve its overall quality. Through the process, a variety of elements were successfully assessed, including technology and innovation, staff development and engagement, brand, service standards, company structure and operations.

In line with this strategy, RE/MAX Malta launched a new technology suite in mid-2019 and plans to launch a new mobile agent app at the end of August. The company revamped its training and curriculum to improve and deliver a better-rounded education, based on the experience of each agent.

The company is also set to launch a productivity campaign aligned with its new customer service standards and it has also committed to a series of mystery shopping exercises and online market research efforts to ensure standards stay within its benchmarks.

“We are leveraging technology to measure the performance of our agents and, in turn, will incentivise them accordingly,” Buttigieg continued.

“Our agents have always been extremely productive and we are known to deliver the best quality service in the sector. That said, as leaders in the industry, we know never to rest on our laurels. We will continue to raise the bar and use technology to support our experienced management team to improve the level of real estate service on the Maltese islands.”

Over the next few months, RE/MAX Malta will organise informational webinars for aspiring agents interested in starting a real estate career. Their next event is on August 6 at 7pm. The public is welcome to apply at remx.co/60Min.