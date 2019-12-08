The Remax Malta Foundation launched a new coffee table book, A Tale of Two Cities, in collaboration with former Manchester United players Quinton Fortune and Michael Clegg.

The book, on sale at €55, features stunning photography by consultant paediatric heart specialist Victor Grech that pairs images of the Grand Harbour in Valletta with the iconic city of Manchester. It will raise much-needed funds for the Beating Hearts Foundation Malta, founded by Prof. Grech. The proceeds will be used to purchase equipment to detect congenital heart disease.

The book launch, held at Remax’s regional head offices at Portomaso in St Julian’s, was attended by numerous distinguished guests, including Mr Fortune and Mr Clegg, Ted Beckham, father of David Beckham, Manchester United Supporters Club president Joseph Tedesco, Prof. Grech and Beating Hearts Foundation and Remax & Friends Foundation board members.

Copies of Prof. Grech’s A Tale of Two Cities

“We are proud to have worked on this project with Prof. Grech and to have sponsored the printing of this book,” said Remax & Friends Foundation chairman Albert Mamo.

“It was also a honour for us to have Mr Fortune and Mr Clegg with us and to have their support in this initiative.”

Mr Fortune played for Manchester United as a full back between 1999 and 2006, while Mr Clegg is a former English footballer who played as a midfielder and right back for Manchester United from 1995 until 2002. He is the currently first team strength and power coach, taking after his father Mick Clegg, who coached Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“The ethos behind this book very much aligns with our own ethos at the Foundation. After all, what better present can you give than the possibility of saving a child’s life? This book will be the first in a series that we plan to launch to assist this great cause and others that support children with chronic illnesses,” Mr Mamo said.

The book is available from the Remax Regional Headquarters at the Portomaso Marina. For enquiries, call Maria Tirone on 7958 9849.