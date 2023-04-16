The regional directors and management of RE/MAX Malta recently hosted RE/MAX Lettings Crown to an exclusive lunch at Trabuxu Bistro, in South Street, Valletta, to celebrate their 2022 achievements: they won the award for ‘Most Service Fees Generated’ and ‘Service Fees Per Capita Per Day’ by an office within the RE/MAX Lettings group.

RE/MAX Letting Crown, which is managed by Alex Schembri and owned by co-franchise owner Peter Sullivan, is located at 169, Tower Road, Sliema, and employs nine full-time letting associates and its manager. The letting associates are all fully licensed and specialise in the full spectrum of the rental market, which includes both residential and commercial real estate, with a predominant focus on Sliema’s and St Julian’s surrounding areas.

RE/MAX Lettings Crown also boasts of some of the best letting associates on the Maltese islands. Malcolm Caruana and Karina Mara Do Nacimento, letting associates, won first place and second place respectively for the awards of ‘Top Letting Associate’, ‘Most Service Fees Generated’ and ‘Most Number of Transactions’ in the combined categories of residential and commercial real estate by a letting associate. Caruana won ‘Top Letting Associate’, for most fees generated for the residential category.

RE/MAX Letting CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said: “We are very proud of the overall dedication and contribution to the RE/MAX brand by the RE/MAX letting Crown office.

“The team continues to lead the industry in transactions and overall revenue in Malta and in Europe, solidifying the company strategy of quality over quantity in terms of both service as well as agents.”

The company continued where it left off in 2023 when it had a very positive first quarter of the year and has ambitions to yet again be the number-one letting agency on the islands.

“Our team of letting agents are all professional and motivated to work towards the goals of the company and we continue to look for ambitious agents to work within our team to join us on our journey,” Alex Schembri, RE/MAX Lettings Crown manager, said.

RE/MAX Lettings recently announced at a franchise owner board meeting that as of the first quarter of 2023 they have increased their year-on-year letting revenue by 60 per cent, whereas transactions are up by 24 per cent.

The company has 70 plus letting associates working across the islands and services the whole of Malta as well as Gozo.

For more information on RE/MAX Lettings, visit https://remax-malta.com/letting.