Remax Malta’s Real Estate Academy recently held a graduation celebration for 35 of its sales associates at Hilton Malta after they successfully completed a My Career course and Succeed Mentoring Programme.

The two courses have been part of the Remax curriculum since the company’s infancy and form part of its learning path.

Remax recently appointed a training council made up of training managers and franchise owners. The council has the responsibility of constantly overseeing the structure of its training to ensure that the orientation, on-boarding, ongoing mentoring and advanced training are in line with today’s market.

Training is a priority of the Remax brand and this was confirmed through a recent survey in which the company was voted to have the most-trained, reliable, trustworthy and professional real estate agents on the Maltese islands.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Remax Malta co-founder Jeff Buttigieg said: “Excellent training is one of the main pillars of Remax and we are very proud to drive a culture of learning.

“Our investment is ongoing. In fact, we will be launching a number of training events in 2020, along with at least two international events – to be held in Malta –hosting the elite 100 franchise owners and 200 agents conferences in Malta in 2020.”

Remax Malta training manager Mark Ellul said graduates were never alone when they were working with Remax.

“The structure and culture of Remax is that, besides benefitting from ongoing training, the company has an open-door policy that gives associates direct access to one-on-one coaching and support.”

The event came to an end with the presentation of certificates and a networking coffee break.

To learn more about Remax Malta company’s training culture, contact one of the offices located in Malta and Gozo.