RE/MAX Malta is celebrating the success of its Go4More campaign, which aimed to help associates boost their productivity, increase their knowledge and enhance the overall customer experience.

Launched simultaneously across 25 countries last September by RE/MAX Europe, the Go4More campaign set out to assist associates with increasing their productivity by fitting an additional four activities into their schedule per week, such as updating more listings, bringing in new listings, promoting themselves through the RE/MAX marketing centre and bringing in testimonials from satisfied customers.

The campaign offered all RE/MAX associates exclusive access to weekly educational webinars and video tutorials delivered by industry experts and was designed to enhance their knowledge and to offer guidance as to how to utilise specific tools and also to improve different skill sets. Each associate was also provided with customised marketing material that they could use to promote themselves.

“We took the Go4More campaign to a different level in Malta. We focused on specific business-generating tools and taught our associates how to utilise them to improve the customer experience,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said.

He explained that one of the tools that had a huge uptake in usage during the campaign was the competitive market analysis (CMA). A CMA is a tool that assists vendors in pricing a property by comparing similar listings that are on the market and those that have been sold in the same location.

Weekly educational webinars and video tutorials delivered by industry experts

The campaign received a positive response from RE/MAX associates throughout the Maltese islands, increasing local productivity by an impressive 25 per cent in just four months.

“At RE/MAX, we know that consistent hard work leads to success – and we believe that recognising and rewarding that hard work is key,” Buttigieg said.

“We are proud of every one of our team members who used this opportunity to become more productive on a daily basis and to learn through the Go4More campaign – particularly during the difficult times of the pandemic – and we will be rewarding each of the top associates from our offices with a weekend break for two at Hilton Malta.”

The associates that were the most productive from each office during the Go4More campaign will also be entered into a competitive team building, which has been postponed for the time being due to COVID-19. Each winner will represent their office and the office that wins the competition will be sent for a day trip to Sicily.

“We congratulate all of our associates on their efforts and hope they enjoy the results of their hard work,” Buttigieg concluded.

The list of associates is as follows:

