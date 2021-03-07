RE/MAX Malta embraced the opportunity to restructure, retrain and regroup during the pandemic. Now this renewed focus on quality is already exceeding targets and setting a new standard for Malta’s real estate market.

RE/MAX Malta has reaffirmed its place as the island’s best real estate brand through a comprehensive restructuring exercise focused on quality over quantity.

While the world’s real estate industry felt the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, RE/MAX Malta leaned into the challenges by seizing the opportunity to improve its already-market leading values, from agent training to customer service standards.

“The last six months in particular have been all about consolidating the business and improving our existing agents, services and customer experience,” Jeffrey Buttigieg, RE/MAX Malta CEO, explains. “By restructuring the company with a ‘quality over quantity’ approach during this period, we have ensured that everything we do is still the best in the industry, from the ground up.”

Solidifying the expertise of all RE/MAX agents, while supporting them with upgraded resources, was first on the real estate giant’s agenda. When the first cases of COVID-19 were announced on the island in March last year, RE/MAX Malta was the first local agency to introduce virtual viewings and to train agents to offer video walk-throughs of properties. The RE/MAX properties database – already acknowledged as the largest on the island in multiple independent real estate market surveys – was likewise expanded and updated to further support both agents and customers.

Existing RE/MAX agents benefitted from an exclusive intensive training programme, receiving their specialised coaching virtually via video calls, every day over nine weeks between March and May 2020. Previously exclusive RE/MAX content was meanwhile made available to the wider community in virtual 60-minute sessions with international business leaders, designed to level up entrepreneurial skills during the crisis.

The Go4More campaign likewise supported agents’ success by boosting their productivity as well as their knowledge. Launched simultaneously across 25 countries in September 2020 by RE/MAX Europe, the campaign challenged agents to fit four additional activities per week into their schedule. Every agent received support through the campaign to help them achieve this goal, via expert webinars and tutorials on how to make the most of their working day. The campaign successfully increased productivity of local agents by an impressive 25 per cent in just four months – and the top performers from each office were each rewarded with a weekend break for two at Hilton Malta.

“We are proud of all our franchise owners, managers and team members who have overcome the difficult times of the pandemic by upping their game through sheer determination, extra training programmes and the Go4More campaign,” Buttigieg continues.

“At RE/MAX Malta we have always believed that consistent hard work leads to success and our agents have proved this idea time and again, and particularly over the last year. RE/MAX Malta is the best brand in the industry because our agents are – and we ensure they are equipped with the latest tools and resources to stay that way!”

The real estate giant’s commitment to customer service excellence through its agents has also led it to refine its recruitment process for new agents over the last half of 2020, with highly specialised recruitment events regularly hosted online.

When combined with the company-wide restructuring exercise, the renewed focus on agent training and customer experience at RE/MAX Malta has already garnered outstanding results. Following a remarkable close to 2020, where the company achieved its 2019 target, it has already exceeded its projected targets for January and February 2021 – and the RE/MAX Malta success story does not end there. The real estate brand has recorded a better January and February in 2021 than the same two months in 2020 – pre-pandemic.

“This incredible achievement proves once again that RE/MAX Malta continues to lead the local property market, even in the face of such adversity,” Buttigieg concludes.

“While the global real estate industry has struggled with the challenges of COVID-19, we have pivoted and adapted to ensure that our agents still offer customers the best service values, updated expertise and unrivalled experience – and the results speak for themselves.

“We will keep improving and innovating, across our services, our technology and our training, to maintain our position as Malta’s best real estate brand.”

For more information on RE/MAX Malta, or for expert assistance in buying, selling or letting property in Malta and Gozo, visit www.remax-malta.com.