Professionalism, reliability and expertise are some of the characteristics in which RE/MAX Malta comes out on top, according to an independent brand survey

RE/MAX Malta has been pinpointed as the leader in Malta’s property sector for the third year running. The real estate powerhouse was the name on everybody’s lips across categories in an independent survey conducted in July and August 2020.

Survey respondents were asked to rate the services offered by real estate agencies in Malta and to provide feedback based on their experience. The aim was to glean a snapshot of the market, especially given the adversity the world has encountered in 2020. From brand reputation and honesty to competitiveness and customer service, RE/MAX Malta scores far above other real estate companies.

“We like to know where we stand with the customer – at all times,” Kevin Buttigieg, chairman of RE/MAX Malta, explains.

“By conducting this kind of research, we can establish a better understanding of our market position, with our impetus being to constantly improve. It’s motivating to see the company leading the pack, but nevertheless it’s vital to always keep an eye on the ball.”

The Insight Omnibus Survey was conducted by the leading research firm Esprimi to offer a true representation of the Maltese public. A total of 500 people – across ages and genders – contributed their honest opinions of real estate companies and services in Malta. The areas covered included which agency first comes to mind, reliability, brand reputation, pricing, customer service, honesty and fairness, property range, knowledge and experience, understanding clients’ needs and professionalism.

Even though the company has not been around as long as some other names in the local market, 68 per cent of people would think of RE/MAX Malta first when buying, letting or selling property on the island. The agency’s associates are a key determinant in this regard as their professionalism and expertise were highlighted as particularly influential. RE/MAX Malta’s agents are professionally trained, a factor recognised by a score of 44.3 per cent in the survey’s training category. They are also the most attuned to their customers’ needs, with a lead of 20.6 per cent over the next best in ‘client understanding’.

RE/MAX Malta has once again proven that having the largest database of properties in the country underpins its ability to excel across the board, especially in terms of knowledge and experience. And this is not lost on its customers. The survey shows that 56.9 per cent of respondents would choose to work with RE/MAX Malta over any other agency because it lists the widest range of properties locally. This has also boosted the company’s brand reputation significantly compared with the next best agency in the survey.

Following years of Malta’s real estate sector going from strength to strength, the past year has brought with it discussions about the need for price stabilisation.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was precisely this kind of price correction that the local market started witnessing. The current state is one in which affordability is returning to the picture. Whatever the market situation though, year after year, RE/MAX Malta has topped the charts in terms of competitive prices, and this year over 45.5 per cent of respondents agree.

Customers know they are in good hands with RE/MAX Malta as they placed the company first in honesty and reliability. Survey participants acknowledged that the agency provides the best customer service and the highest degree of reliability in the country, outranking the competition by a remarkable 44.1 per cent and 45.2 per cent respectively.

As the survey results show, RE/MAX Malta continues to trailblaze in the local property market. It is the public’s first choice when it comes to all things real estate on the island, as RE/MAX Malta COO Jeff Buttigieg concludes.

“We always want to back our claims with credibility and this survey is part of that. Where others have lost traction, we’ve gained,” he says.“RE/MAX Malta consistently comes out on top and yet we’re still on the road of perpetual enhancement. This survey shows that we’re doing things right. Our training, marketing and technology are working. And it is encouraging to see that our steps towards innovation – in services, technology and training – are not going unnoticed. Malta’s real estate market will carry on evolving, and so will we, as we continue to solidify our position as Malta’s most trusted real estate brand.”

For more information on RE/MAX Malta and assistance in buying, selling or letting property in Malta and Gozo, visit www.remax-malta.com.