RE/MAX Malta has hosted its Annual Convention 2022 in a gala evening at the Hilton Malta.

Each year the event brings together hundreds of local RE/MAX associates to celebrate the real estate brand’s journey and reward their many achievements.

At this year’s event, held on March 18, a sumptuous three-course meal was served during the awards ceremony which presented the brand’s top achievers with their awards.

“We are thrilled and proud to have been able to celebrate our successes and our new unity with the whole RE/MAX Malta family in person again, at this ‘night of the stars’ for our Annual Convention,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said, referring to the previous edition hosted exclusively online due to pandemic-related restrictions at that time.

Top producing office – service fees generated – letting: COO Joseph P. Theuma; Lorraine Bonnici, manager, RE/MAX Letting Qui-Si-Sana (second place); chairman Kevin Buttigieg; Alex Schembri, RE/MAX Lettings Crown (third place); CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg; and winner Trevor Gauci Maistre, franchise owner, RE/MAX Letting, St Julian’s.

“The RE/MAX Malta Annual Convention is a hugely important moment for the company and for everyone who has fuelled our ongoing success over the past year. This is our opportunity to reward their hard work and dedication, while acknowledging the RE/MAX journey throughout 2021, the journey we take with our customers and the journey RE/MAX agents experience throughout their careers with us.”

TV and radio presenter Keith Demicoli was the evening’s MC.

During his opening speech, RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg shared his own journey of entrepreneurship and spoke of how associates might also move out of their comfort zone to achieve their career goals with the help of RE/MAX.

CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg then presented the statistical highlights of 2021, which showcased the success of the brand’s comprehensive restructuring exercise carried out early in the year. He noted that the new structure had already produced a sales volume in 2021 comparable to the company’s 2018 sales figures.

He also celebrated a 24 per cent increase in agent productivity, realised through new initiatives such as the Golden Circle, which recognises and rewards the achievements of RE/MAX all-rounders on a quarterly basis.

“I’d like to thank staff, agents, managers and franchise owners as well my partners for all that you do and for representing the RE/MAX brand so proudly,” he said.

General manager Josie Theuma then presented some of the brand’s top achievers with winner certificates in the bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond performance groups, before the evening closed with the presentation of company awards to recipients from across RE/MAX Malta.

THE AWARDS

Sales Associates Awards

Highest service fees generated

Winner: Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point

Second: Elton Laferla, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals St Julian’s

Third: Ludwig D’Amato, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals St Julian’s

Top sales associate – Most konvenji signed: COO Joseph P. Theuma; winner Joseph Cassar, sales associate RE/MAX Property Centre Gozo; CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg; and chairman Kevin Buttigieg.

Sales associates – Most konvenji signed

Winner: Joseph Cassar, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo

Second: Nathan Charlesworth RE/MAX Blue Harbour

Third (joint): Elton Laferla, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals St Julian’s; Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point;Ritienne Calleja, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Qormi

Sales Associate – Own listings sold

Winner: Joseph Cassar, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo

Sales associate – Most priority listings sold

Winner: Claudio Caruana, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Qormi

Special Awards (Sales and Letting)

Rookie of the Year: Highest number of transactions – Letting

Isabella Bellia, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana

Highest service fees generated – Letting

Isabella Bellia, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana

Highest number of transactions – Sales

Shaun Vassallo, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Qormi

Highest Service Fees Generated – Sales

Matthew Vassallo Medici, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives Ibraġġ

Admin of the year – Property sales

Afton Borda, RE/MAX Affiliates Balluta

Special Award – Admin of the year – Sales: COO Joseph P. Theuma; CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg; winner Afton Borda, RE/MAX Affiliates Balluta; and chairman Kevin Buttigieg.

Admin of the year – Property letting

Joanne Pace, RE/MAX Affiliates Property Centre Gozo

Letting Associate Awards

Top letting associate – Most service fees generated (residential only)

Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Top letting associate – Most service fees generated (commercial only)

Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL

Top letting associate – Most service fees generated overall: COO Joseph P. Theuma; CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg; winner Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings St Julian’s; and chairman Kevin Buttigieg.

Top letting associate – Most transactions overall

Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Second: Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo

Third: Isabella Bellia, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana

Top letting associate – Most service fees generated overall

Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL

Second: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Third: Jason Aquilina, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Sliema

Sales Office Awards

Top producing office – Sales – Service fees per capita (from left): COO Joseph P. Theuma; winners Mark Micallef, Philip Incorvaja and Darren Frendo, franchise owners of RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists, Tigné Point; CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg; and chairman Kevin Buttigieg.

Top producing office – Service fees per capita per day

Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point

Second: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives Ibraġġ

Third: Reuben Cini, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals St Julian’s

Top producing office – Service fees generated

Winner: Darren Frendo and Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point

Second: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives Ibraġġ

Third: Simon Coleiro, Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura

Top producing office – Most service fees generated – Property sales: COO Joseph P. Theuma; Joe Caruana Curran, manager RE/MAX Affiliates Ibraġġ (second place ); Simon Coleiro and Dylan Callus, managers RE/MAX Affiliates Fgura (third place); chairman Kevin Buttigieg; CEO Jeff Buttigieg; and winners Mark Micallef, Philip Incorvaja and Darren Frendo, franchise owners of RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists, Tigné Point.

Top selling office – Sales volume

Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point

Manager of the year: Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura

Manager of the year – property sales: COO Joseph P. Theuma; winner Dylan Callus, manager, RE/MAX Affiliates Fgura; CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg; and chairman Kevin Buttigieg.

Letting Office Awards

Top producing office – Service fees (residential and commercial combined)

Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL

Second: Lorraine Bonnici, Darren Frendo and Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana

Third: Alex Schembri, Peter J. Sullivan, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Top producing office – Service fees per capita per day

Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQLSecond: Alex Schembri and Peter J. Sullivan, RE/MAX Lettings Malta CrownThird: Lorraine Bonnici, Darren Frendo and Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana

Top producing office – Highest number of transactions

Winner: Lorraine Bonnici, Darren Frendo and Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana

Manager of the year

Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana

Manager of the Year – Letting: COO Joseph P. Theuma; CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg; winner Lorraine Bonnici, manager, RE/MAX Letting Qui-Si-Sana; and chairman Kevin Buttigieg.

For more information about RE/MAX Malta, visit www.remax-malta.com.