RE/MAX Malta has hosted its Annual Convention 2022 in a gala evening at the Hilton Malta.
Each year the event brings together hundreds of local RE/MAX associates to celebrate the real estate brand’s journey and reward their many achievements.
At this year’s event, held on March 18, a sumptuous three-course meal was served during the awards ceremony which presented the brand’s top achievers with their awards.
“We are thrilled and proud to have been able to celebrate our successes and our new unity with the whole RE/MAX Malta family in person again, at this ‘night of the stars’ for our Annual Convention,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said, referring to the previous edition hosted exclusively online due to pandemic-related restrictions at that time.
“The RE/MAX Malta Annual Convention is a hugely important moment for the company and for everyone who has fuelled our ongoing success over the past year. This is our opportunity to reward their hard work and dedication, while acknowledging the RE/MAX journey throughout 2021, the journey we take with our customers and the journey RE/MAX agents experience throughout their careers with us.”
TV and radio presenter Keith Demicoli was the evening’s MC.
During his opening speech, RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg shared his own journey of entrepreneurship and spoke of how associates might also move out of their comfort zone to achieve their career goals with the help of RE/MAX.
CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg then presented the statistical highlights of 2021, which showcased the success of the brand’s comprehensive restructuring exercise carried out early in the year. He noted that the new structure had already produced a sales volume in 2021 comparable to the company’s 2018 sales figures.
He also celebrated a 24 per cent increase in agent productivity, realised through new initiatives such as the Golden Circle, which recognises and rewards the achievements of RE/MAX all-rounders on a quarterly basis.
“I’d like to thank staff, agents, managers and franchise owners as well my partners for all that you do and for representing the RE/MAX brand so proudly,” he said.
General manager Josie Theuma then presented some of the brand’s top achievers with winner certificates in the bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond performance groups, before the evening closed with the presentation of company awards to recipients from across RE/MAX Malta.
THE AWARDS
Sales Associates Awards
Highest service fees generated
Winner: Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point
Second: Elton Laferla, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals St Julian’s
Third: Ludwig D’Amato, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals St Julian’s
Sales associates – Most konvenji signed
Winner: Joseph Cassar, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo
Second: Nathan Charlesworth RE/MAX Blue Harbour
Third (joint): Elton Laferla, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals St Julian’s; Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point;Ritienne Calleja, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Qormi
Sales Associate – Own listings sold
Winner: Joseph Cassar, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo
Sales associate – Most priority listings sold
Winner: Claudio Caruana, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Qormi
Special Awards (Sales and Letting)
Rookie of the Year: Highest number of transactions – Letting
Isabella Bellia, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana
Highest service fees generated – Letting
Isabella Bellia, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana
Highest number of transactions – Sales
Shaun Vassallo, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Qormi
Highest Service Fees Generated – Sales
Matthew Vassallo Medici, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives Ibraġġ
Admin of the year – Property sales
Afton Borda, RE/MAX Affiliates Balluta
Admin of the year – Property letting
Joanne Pace, RE/MAX Affiliates Property Centre Gozo
Letting Associate Awards
Top letting associate – Most service fees generated (residential only)
Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Top letting associate – Most service fees generated (commercial only)
Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL
Top letting associate – Most transactions overall
Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Second: Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo
Third: Isabella Bellia, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana
Top letting associate – Most service fees generated overall
Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL
Second: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Third: Jason Aquilina, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Sliema
Sales Office Awards
Top producing office – Service fees per capita per day
Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point
Second: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives Ibraġġ
Third: Reuben Cini, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals St Julian’s
Top producing office – Service fees generated
Winner: Darren Frendo and Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point
Second: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives Ibraġġ
Third: Simon Coleiro, Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura
Top selling office – Sales volume
Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point
Manager of the year: Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura
Letting Office Awards
Top producing office – Service fees (residential and commercial combined)
Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL
Second: Lorraine Bonnici, Darren Frendo and Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana
Third: Alex Schembri, Peter J. Sullivan, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Top producing office – Service fees per capita per day
Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQLSecond: Alex Schembri and Peter J. Sullivan, RE/MAX Lettings Malta CrownThird: Lorraine Bonnici, Darren Frendo and Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana
Top producing office – Highest number of transactions
Winner: Lorraine Bonnici, Darren Frendo and Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana
Manager of the year
Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Qui-Si-Sana
