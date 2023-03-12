RE/MAX Malta hosted its Annual Convention 2022 in a gala evening at the Radisson Blu Golden Sands on February 23.

The highly anticipated event each year brings together hundreds of local RE/MAX staff associates, managers, partners and franchisees to celebrate and reward their many achievements.

The event included a lavish three-course meal and a presentation of the track record of the group’s achievements. The highlight of the night was recognising the offices and more specifically, the individuals, who through their consistency and dedication contributed to the agency’s year-on-year growth and unprecedented success.

RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg opened the event by addressing the 300 attendees.

“RE/MAX has always been about recognising its achievers and there is nothing more that we like to see than watching people grow into true entrepreneurs throughout their career as well as seeing certain individuals achieve at the highest-level, year after year. 2022 marked another year of growth in spite of major challenges,” Buttigieg said.

“Quality over quantity will always be a strategy that will last. Feet on the ground, we sold more real estate than anybody in Malta yet again in 2022,” he added.

During the evening, hosted by the (in) famous duo Ozzie and Jay, a record total of 61 trophies were presented to the various offices and associates in recognition of their outstanding achievements in several categories.

In addition to these trophies were a total of 87 ‒ yet again another record number ‒ of certificate awards for targets reached individually by both sales and letting associates.

Top achievers during the business year 2022 were RE/MAX Affiliates Executives, ‘Winning Office for Service Fees per Capita’, under the guidance of manager and franchise owner Joe Caruana Curran, while the ‘Top Service Fees Generated’ award was won by RE/MAX Affiliates The Point, under the guidance of manager and franchise owner Darren Frendo. Alex Schembri, manager of RE/MAX Lettings Crown, was presented both highest letting awards, ‘Top Office Service fees per Capita’ and ‘Top Office Service Fees Generated’.

On the individual level, the top producers throughout the year are those that are classified in the Diamond category, which for the first time in the history of RE/MAX Malta, hit a record of nine associates. The winners of this highly prestigious award were: Michele Stellini, Philip Incorvaja, Chris Cachia, Mark Micallef, Matthew Sammut, Nick Portelli, Michael Martin, Anthony Gera and Clyde Grech.

Concluding the presentation ceremony was awarding the trophies for the most vied of all the awards, ‘Top Associate in Lettings’ and ‘Top Associate in Sales’, which this year went respectively to Malcolm Caruana, letting associate within the RE/MAX Crown Lettings team, and Michele Stellini, sales associate within the RE/MAX Affiliates Executive sales team.

CEO Jeff Buttigieg thanked the franchise owners, managers and all the members of the RE/MAX family for their “invaluable consistent contribution to the brand”.

“We will continue to build new initiatives throughout 2023, to compliment the ongoing approach of focusing on improving the productivity of our associates and overall quality of our network,” he said.

The awards

Sales Associates Awards

Highest Service Fees Generated

Winner: Michele Stellini, RE/MAX Affiliates, Executives, Ibraġġ

Second: Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point

Third: Chris Cachia, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point

Sales Associates – Top Konvenji Signed

Winner: Shaun Vassallo, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Qormi

Second: Christiana Azzopardi, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo

Third (joint): Pierre Cutajar, RE/MAX Central Birkirkara; Dorian Grech, RE/MAX Affiliates Lija

Sales Associate − Own Listings Sold: Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point

Sales Associate − Most Priority Listings Sold: Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates, Fgura

Sales Associate − Most Priority Listings Listed: Matthew Scorfna, RE/MAX Affiliates Fgura

Sales Associate – Highest Number of Listings: Joseph Cassar, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo

Special Awards (Sales and Letting)

Rookie of the Year:

Highest Service Fees Generated – Letting

1. Daria Efemkina, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

2. Atsumi Nishihara, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana

3. Motaz Elgheriani, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s

Highest Service Fees Generated – Sales

1. Cristiana Azzopardi, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo

2. Miguel Borg, RE/MAX Affiliates Pjazzetta

3. Natasha Attard, RE/MAX Affiliates Qormi

Golden Circle winners (all four quarters): Marina Vella Rapa; Jolene Bugeja; Isabella Bellia; Michael Curmi; Karina Mara do Nacimento; Shaun Vassallo; Joseph Cassar; Matthew Scorfna; Cristiana Azzopardi; Alana; Jane Camilleri; Ian Fenech

Sales manager of the year: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point

Letting Manager of the Year: Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana

Sales Admin Secretary of the Year: Elizabeth Bartolo, RE/MAX Affiliates Fgura

Letting Admin Secretary of the Year: Samantha Jo Burton, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s

Brand Ambassadør of the Year: Clive Demicoli, RE/MAX Affiliates Msida

Letting Associate Awards

Top Letting Associate – Most Service Fees Generated (residential only)

Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Top Letting Associate – Most Service Fees Generated (commercial only)

Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s

Top Letting Associate – Most Transactions Overall

Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Second: Isabella Bellia, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s

Third: Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo and Karina Mara do Nacimento, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Top Letting Associate – Most Service Fees Generated Overall

Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Second: Karina Mara do Nacimento, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Third: Pablo Andres Madrigal, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s

Top Letting Associate – Highest Number of Listings

Marina Vella Rapa, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana

Sales Office Awards

Top Producing Office – Service Fees per Capita per Day

Winner: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives, Ibraġġ

Second: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point

Third: Edith Camilleri, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo

Top Producing Office – Service Fees Generated

Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists, The Point

Second: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives, Ibraġġ

Third: Simon Coleiro and Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Fgura

Top Selling Office − Sales Volume: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists, The Point

Top Listing Office: Simon Coleiro and Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Fgura

Top Priority Most Listed to Sold Ratio: Simon Coleiro and Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Fgura

Letting Office Awards

Top Producing Office − Service Fees (Residential and Commercial combined)

Winner: Alex Schembri, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Second: Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana

Third: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s

Top Producing Office − Service Fees per Capita per Day

Winner: Alex Schembri, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Second: Edith Camilleri, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo

Third: Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana

Top Producing Office − Highest Number of Transactions

Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana

Top Listing Office

Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana

For more information about RE/MAX Malta, visit www.remax-malta.com.