RE/MAX Malta hosted its Annual Convention 2022 in a gala evening at the Radisson Blu Golden Sands on February 23.
The highly anticipated event each year brings together hundreds of local RE/MAX staff associates, managers, partners and franchisees to celebrate and reward their many achievements.
The event included a lavish three-course meal and a presentation of the track record of the group’s achievements. The highlight of the night was recognising the offices and more specifically, the individuals, who through their consistency and dedication contributed to the agency’s year-on-year growth and unprecedented success.
RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg opened the event by addressing the 300 attendees.
“RE/MAX has always been about recognising its achievers and there is nothing more that we like to see than watching people grow into true entrepreneurs throughout their career as well as seeing certain individuals achieve at the highest-level, year after year. 2022 marked another year of growth in spite of major challenges,” Buttigieg said.
“Quality over quantity will always be a strategy that will last. Feet on the ground, we sold more real estate than anybody in Malta yet again in 2022,” he added.
During the evening, hosted by the (in) famous duo Ozzie and Jay, a record total of 61 trophies were presented to the various offices and associates in recognition of their outstanding achievements in several categories.
In addition to these trophies were a total of 87 ‒ yet again another record number ‒ of certificate awards for targets reached individually by both sales and letting associates.
Top achievers during the business year 2022 were RE/MAX Affiliates Executives, ‘Winning Office for Service Fees per Capita’, under the guidance of manager and franchise owner Joe Caruana Curran, while the ‘Top Service Fees Generated’ award was won by RE/MAX Affiliates The Point, under the guidance of manager and franchise owner Darren Frendo. Alex Schembri, manager of RE/MAX Lettings Crown, was presented both highest letting awards, ‘Top Office Service fees per Capita’ and ‘Top Office Service Fees Generated’.
On the individual level, the top producers throughout the year are those that are classified in the Diamond category, which for the first time in the history of RE/MAX Malta, hit a record of nine associates. The winners of this highly prestigious award were: Michele Stellini, Philip Incorvaja, Chris Cachia, Mark Micallef, Matthew Sammut, Nick Portelli, Michael Martin, Anthony Gera and Clyde Grech.
Concluding the presentation ceremony was awarding the trophies for the most vied of all the awards, ‘Top Associate in Lettings’ and ‘Top Associate in Sales’, which this year went respectively to Malcolm Caruana, letting associate within the RE/MAX Crown Lettings team, and Michele Stellini, sales associate within the RE/MAX Affiliates Executive sales team.
CEO Jeff Buttigieg thanked the franchise owners, managers and all the members of the RE/MAX family for their “invaluable consistent contribution to the brand”.
“We will continue to build new initiatives throughout 2023, to compliment the ongoing approach of focusing on improving the productivity of our associates and overall quality of our network,” he said.
The awards
Sales Associates Awards
Highest Service Fees Generated
Winner: Michele Stellini, RE/MAX Affiliates, Executives, Ibraġġ
Second: Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point
Third: Chris Cachia, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point
Sales Associates – Top Konvenji Signed
Winner: Shaun Vassallo, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Qormi
Second: Christiana Azzopardi, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo
Third (joint): Pierre Cutajar, RE/MAX Central Birkirkara; Dorian Grech, RE/MAX Affiliates Lija
Sales Associate − Own Listings Sold: Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point
Sales Associate − Most Priority Listings Sold: Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates, Fgura
Sales Associate − Most Priority Listings Listed: Matthew Scorfna, RE/MAX Affiliates Fgura
Sales Associate – Highest Number of Listings: Joseph Cassar, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo
Special Awards (Sales and Letting)
Rookie of the Year:
Highest Service Fees Generated – Letting
1. Daria Efemkina, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
2. Atsumi Nishihara, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana
3. Motaz Elgheriani, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s
Highest Service Fees Generated – Sales
1. Cristiana Azzopardi, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo
2. Miguel Borg, RE/MAX Affiliates Pjazzetta
3. Natasha Attard, RE/MAX Affiliates Qormi
Golden Circle winners (all four quarters): Marina Vella Rapa; Jolene Bugeja; Isabella Bellia; Michael Curmi; Karina Mara do Nacimento; Shaun Vassallo; Joseph Cassar; Matthew Scorfna; Cristiana Azzopardi; Alana; Jane Camilleri; Ian Fenech
Sales manager of the year: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point
Letting Manager of the Year: Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana
Sales Admin Secretary of the Year: Elizabeth Bartolo, RE/MAX Affiliates Fgura
Letting Admin Secretary of the Year: Samantha Jo Burton, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s
Brand Ambassadør of the Year: Clive Demicoli, RE/MAX Affiliates Msida
Letting Associate Awards
Top Letting Associate – Most Service Fees Generated (residential only)
Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Top Letting Associate – Most Service Fees Generated (commercial only)
Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s
Top Letting Associate – Most Transactions Overall
Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Second: Isabella Bellia, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s
Third: Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo and Karina Mara do Nacimento, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Top Letting Associate – Most Service Fees Generated Overall
Winner: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Second: Karina Mara do Nacimento, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Third: Pablo Andres Madrigal, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s
Top Letting Associate – Highest Number of Listings
Marina Vella Rapa, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana
Sales Office Awards
Top Producing Office – Service Fees per Capita per Day
Winner: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives, Ibraġġ
Second: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point
Third: Edith Camilleri, RE/MAX Affiliates Gozo
Top Producing Office – Service Fees Generated
Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists, The Point
Second: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Affiliates Executives, Ibraġġ
Third: Simon Coleiro and Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Fgura
Top Selling Office − Sales Volume: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists, The Point
Top Listing Office: Simon Coleiro and Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Fgura
Top Priority Most Listed to Sold Ratio: Simon Coleiro and Dylan Callus, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Fgura
Letting Office Awards
Top Producing Office − Service Fees (Residential and Commercial combined)
Winner: Alex Schembri, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Second: Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana
Third: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, St Julian’s
Top Producing Office − Service Fees per Capita per Day
Winner: Alex Schembri, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Second: Edith Camilleri, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo
Third: Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana
Top Producing Office − Highest Number of Transactions
Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana
Top Listing Office
Lorraine Bonnici, RE/MAX Lettings Malta, Qui-Si-Sana
For more information about RE/MAX Malta, visit www.remax-malta.com.
