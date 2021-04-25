The 2021 convention was the first to be hosted exclusively online by the real estate giant, following a major investment in quality

RE/MAX Malta has hosted its highly-anticipated annual convention 2021 in a spectacular online event.

Overcoming the obstacles presented by COVID-19 restrictions, Malta’s leading real estate brand invested heavily in the virtual event, held on April 14, to ensure that it maintained the same exceptionally high standards set by its previous in-person editions.

“We are proud to have yet again shown our determination by being one of the few real estate companies in Malta to host an annual convention against all the odds this year,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said.

“We spared no expense in making sure that this online event was as celebratory and motivational for everyone on the RE/MAX Malta team, as they have come to expect from our annual convention. And they deserve to be rewarded for their hard work and dedication, now more than ever during these difficult times of the pandemic.”

From its state-of-the-art set-up, which included three cameras and a sound stage with television-style production values, the event kick-started with a welcome by its host, DJ and business leader Gianni Zammit.

RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg was introduced for an inspiring opening speech in which he celebrated the resilience of the real estate industry – and of the RE/MAX Malta team – throughout the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 situation has brought challenging times, but it has brought opportunity as well,” he said.

“The results prove that our industry has been very resilient, and I want to thank all of you who contribute and come up with new ideas every day to make this happen. We are creating a better industry for ourselves and our customers.”

The concept of resilience was continued by Jeffrey Buttigieg in his speech outlining the highlights of the year 2020, supported by statistics shared by general manager Josie Theuma and regional letting manager Edward Agius.

“One of the most exhausting aspects of this pandemic has been the new challenges it has brought every day, or a new hill to climb,” he noted.

“But we didn’t buckle. We regrouped, discussed the strategy with franchise owners and managers and our trainers. We inspired each other, retrained and bonded as a team.”

Following a fun and entertaining segue by Zammit, the accomplishments of the brand’s top achievers were celebrated with winner certificates across the five categorised performance groups of bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond.

The programme paused for a personal moment, when the RE/MAX Malta team surprised office manager Carmen Valletta with an emotional video in dedication to her extraordinary work during a time when her family faced serious health challenges.

As per tradition in the annual convention, the event closed with nominees and winners being presented with trophies across a series of awards. Since the event was hosted digitally, this hotly-anticipated custom took on an extra dimension of excitement as all nominees were invited to be physically present, without any prior knowledge of the winners.

For more information about RE/MAX Malta, visit www.remax-malta.com.



The awardees

Top producing office – highest number of transactions

Winner: Edith Camilleri, RE/MAX Lettings, Gozo

Top producing letting office – service fees generated (residential and commercial combined)

Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre and Joseph Sullivan, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL

First runner-up: Simon Hansford, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Bisazza

Second runner-up: Andre’ Mifsud, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Sliema

Top producing letting office – service fees per capita per day

Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre and Joseph Sullivan, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL

First runner-up: Simon Hansford, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Bisazza

Second runner-up: Edith Camilleri, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo

Top selling office – sales volume

Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné Point

Top producing sales office – service fees generated

Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné Point

First runner-up: Carmen Valletta, RE/MAX Affiliates Crown

Second runner-up: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Executives Ibragg

Top producing sales office – service fees per capita per day

Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné

First runner-up: Mauro Sammut, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Sliema

Second runner-up: Joe Caruana Curran – RE/MAX Executives Ibraġġ

Special awards (sales and letting)

Rookie of the Year:

Highest number of transactions – letting

Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Highest number of transactions – sales

Gerald Ancilleri, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Marsascala

Highest service fees generated – letting

Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Highest service fees generated – sales

Bernice Scicluna, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Sliema

Sales associate – own listings sold

Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura

Sales associate – highest exclusive listings sold

Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura

Adam Micallef, RE/MAX Affiliates Crown

Top letting associate – number of transactions (residential and commercial combined)

Winner: Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo

First runner-up: Loredana Chitu, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Bisazza

Second runner-up: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Sales associates – top konvenji signed

Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Fgura

Kenneth Pisani, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Sliema

Anatole Scerri Diacono, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Sliema

Joseph Cassar, RE/MAX Affiliates Property Centre, Gozo

Ritienne Calleja, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Qormi

Top letting associate - service fees generated (residential only)

Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo

Sales office manager of the year

Carmen Valletta, RE/MAX Affiliates Crown

Lettings manager of the year

Alex Schembri, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Office administrator of the year

Naomi Ver Elst Micallef, RE/MAX Executives Ibraġġ

Special award for courage and dedication to the RE/MAX brand

Carmen Valletta, RE/MAX Affiliates Crown

Top letting associate – service fees generated (residential and commercial combined)

Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL

First runner-up: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown

Second runner-up: Jason Aquilina, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Sliema

Top selling associate – service fees generated

Winner: Mark Micallef, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné

First runner-up: Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné

Second runner-up: Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura