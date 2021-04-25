The 2021 convention was the first to be hosted exclusively online by the real estate giant, following a major investment in quality
RE/MAX Malta has hosted its highly-anticipated annual convention 2021 in a spectacular online event.
Overcoming the obstacles presented by COVID-19 restrictions, Malta’s leading real estate brand invested heavily in the virtual event, held on April 14, to ensure that it maintained the same exceptionally high standards set by its previous in-person editions.
“We are proud to have yet again shown our determination by being one of the few real estate companies in Malta to host an annual convention against all the odds this year,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said.
“We spared no expense in making sure that this online event was as celebratory and motivational for everyone on the RE/MAX Malta team, as they have come to expect from our annual convention. And they deserve to be rewarded for their hard work and dedication, now more than ever during these difficult times of the pandemic.”
From its state-of-the-art set-up, which included three cameras and a sound stage with television-style production values, the event kick-started with a welcome by its host, DJ and business leader Gianni Zammit.
RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg was introduced for an inspiring opening speech in which he celebrated the resilience of the real estate industry – and of the RE/MAX Malta team – throughout the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 situation has brought challenging times, but it has brought opportunity as well,” he said.
“The results prove that our industry has been very resilient, and I want to thank all of you who contribute and come up with new ideas every day to make this happen. We are creating a better industry for ourselves and our customers.”
The concept of resilience was continued by Jeffrey Buttigieg in his speech outlining the highlights of the year 2020, supported by statistics shared by general manager Josie Theuma and regional letting manager Edward Agius.
“One of the most exhausting aspects of this pandemic has been the new challenges it has brought every day, or a new hill to climb,” he noted.
“But we didn’t buckle. We regrouped, discussed the strategy with franchise owners and managers and our trainers. We inspired each other, retrained and bonded as a team.”
Following a fun and entertaining segue by Zammit, the accomplishments of the brand’s top achievers were celebrated with winner certificates across the five categorised performance groups of bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond.
The programme paused for a personal moment, when the RE/MAX Malta team surprised office manager Carmen Valletta with an emotional video in dedication to her extraordinary work during a time when her family faced serious health challenges.
As per tradition in the annual convention, the event closed with nominees and winners being presented with trophies across a series of awards. Since the event was hosted digitally, this hotly-anticipated custom took on an extra dimension of excitement as all nominees were invited to be physically present, without any prior knowledge of the winners.
For more information about RE/MAX Malta, visit www.remax-malta.com.
The awardees
Top producing office – highest number of transactions
Winner: Edith Camilleri, RE/MAX Lettings, Gozo
Top producing letting office – service fees generated (residential and commercial combined)
Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre and Joseph Sullivan, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL
First runner-up: Simon Hansford, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Bisazza
Second runner-up: Andre’ Mifsud, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Sliema
Top producing letting office – service fees per capita per day
Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre and Joseph Sullivan, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL
First runner-up: Simon Hansford, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Bisazza
Second runner-up: Edith Camilleri, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo
Top selling office – sales volume
Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné Point
Top producing sales office – service fees generated
Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné Point
First runner-up: Carmen Valletta, RE/MAX Affiliates Crown
Second runner-up: Joe Caruana Curran, RE/MAX Executives Ibragg
Top producing sales office – service fees per capita per day
Winner: Darren Frendo, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné
First runner-up: Mauro Sammut, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Sliema
Second runner-up: Joe Caruana Curran – RE/MAX Executives Ibraġġ
Special awards (sales and letting)
Rookie of the Year:
Highest number of transactions – letting
Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Highest number of transactions – sales
Gerald Ancilleri, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Marsascala
Highest service fees generated – letting
Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Highest service fees generated – sales
Bernice Scicluna, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Sliema
Sales associate – own listings sold
Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura
Sales associate – highest exclusive listings sold
Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura
Adam Micallef, RE/MAX Affiliates Crown
Top letting associate – number of transactions (residential and commercial combined)
Winner: Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo
First runner-up: Loredana Chitu, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Bisazza
Second runner-up: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Sales associates – top konvenji signed
Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Fgura
Kenneth Pisani, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Sliema
Anatole Scerri Diacono, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Sliema
Joseph Cassar, RE/MAX Affiliates Property Centre, Gozo
Ritienne Calleja, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals, Qormi
Top letting associate - service fees generated (residential only)
Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Lettings Gozo
Sales office manager of the year
Carmen Valletta, RE/MAX Affiliates Crown
Lettings manager of the year
Alex Schembri, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Office administrator of the year
Naomi Ver Elst Micallef, RE/MAX Executives Ibraġġ
Special award for courage and dedication to the RE/MAX brand
Carmen Valletta, RE/MAX Affiliates Crown
Top letting associate – service fees generated (residential and commercial combined)
Winner: Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX Lettings Malta SQL
First runner-up: Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Crown
Second runner-up: Jason Aquilina, RE/MAX Lettings Malta Sliema
Top selling associate – service fees generated
Winner: Mark Micallef, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné
First runner-up: Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists Tigné
Second runner-up: Ian Fenech, RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals Fgura
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us