After reporting that the company sold over €340 million in 2022 at their annual general meeting, the RE/MAX Malta executive chairman Kevin Buttigieg announced that they will be opening a new real estate franchise in Santa Venera, taking their total number of offices to 26. This is in line with the company’s strategy to open new offices and grow the network with a quality over quantity mentality.

The new office is centrally located, a stone’s throw away from the Wignacourt Aqueduct, on Fleur-De-Lys Road. Fiona Baldachino and Simon Coleiro will be co-franchise owners of the office.

Baldachino has 20 years experience in the real estate industry, having managed a network of five letting offices and several agents. Coleiro, on the other hand, has 25 years experience in real estate and currently manages five RE/MAX offices with over 70 sales and letting associates.

The office is the fifth RE/MAX office that will be located in the central areas. The others are located in Birkirkara, Attard, Msida and Lija.

The RE/MAX Malta chairman said: “We can confidently say that anybody looking to rent, buy or sell a property in the central areas will be fully serviced by our associates already working in the area, plus an additional 12 new associates that we will be recruiting to work from the Santa Venera office.

“Growth is important, however, our due diligence and quality control strategy is of utmost importance and this is why we are positive that Fiona and Simon will make this office another award-winning franchise.”

The office has already six associates ready to work from the office and they are aiming to add another six within the next three months.

Baldachino said: “It’s a proud honour to be able to partner with RE/MAX, the International renowned brand and the number 1 brand in Malta.

“The decision to join RE/MAX was an important one to me because the company is aligned with my values and we are looking to hire quality agents and build careers for aspiring ones. I’d like to thank the co-founders, Kevin and Jeffrey, for believing in me and offering their state of the art platform so I can grow my business.”

The company’s growth strategy is one that focuses on working with the best real estate associates on the island, as well as finding talent that has the potential to grow within their business. The average RE/MAX sales agent sells €2 million per annum which is the highest average in the Industry.

For more information regarding joining RE/MAX and becoming part of their sales or letting team, visit http://join.remax-malta.com.