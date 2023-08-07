RE/MAX Malta is the first real estate company to leverage an AI search functionality to search for properties in Malta and Gozo on its website www.remax-malta.com.

The new search functionality allows users to write in their own words what they are looking for, whether buying, renting or selling, and the website automatically recognises the language and it generates property listings according to the criteria.

For example, if a user writes “Looking for a villa for sale with pool in Naxxar”, the functionality will generate all properties in Naxxar with pool that are for sale.

The new AI search function in practice.

Speaking about the launch, CEO of RE/MAX Malta Sam Zammit said: “This simply provides users with an alternative way of searching for property and it is also multilingual, which means that foreign users may type a sentence in their own language and properties will be generated accordingly, though the results will be in English.”

The CEO claimed that although this is a small step into the world of artificial intelligence, it is just the beginning.

Several innovative upgrades coming online

“We plan to launch this search functionality within our internal property management system Onyx, which will provide our sales and letting associates the edge of being the first agents in Europe to use AI in a real estate platform. We have several innovative upgrades coming online where we will leverage AI to assist our associates in providing our customers an efficient and effective service.”

The company ventured into the software business when they realised that they were investing a lot of money to upgrade other service providers’ software and not receiving the value and efficiency one would expect from an international service provider.

In 2018, the Buttigieg brothers and co-founders of RE/MAX Malta Jeffrey and Kevin formed a company with Sam Zammit and decided to develop their own real estate software.

Today, RE/MAX Malta’s software, namely the Onyx Platform, is considered the most advanced real estate software in Europe. The software is modular and delivers a holistic property search and management database for realtors. It contains an HR module, a training management and scheduling module, customer relationship management module, productivity module, sales and rental transaction reporting system, a marketing centre, a lead distribution module and other modules that complement the real estate industry.

Speaking about the launch, RE/MAX co-founder Jeffrey Buttigieg said: “We are excited to put Malta on the map as a European real estate software provider, that competes at the top level of the industry. As realtors ourselves we have the added advantage of knowing what real estate agents need in their software and are very versatile, in that our software is always evolving, and while we stay up to date with trends, we are now creating our own.”