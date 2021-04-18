RE/MAX Malta has launched a new and exclusive consumer app, which promises to give local real estate customers more control over their experience of Malta’s property market.

Officially launched to the public on Monday, April 12, the RE/MAX Malta app enables the public to search, shortlist and enquire about their favourite properties from Malta’s largest properties database, directly from their mobile device, whatever their location.

“We are excited to launch the RE/MAX Malta app, which has been built using the latest technologies, with our customers in mind in every detail,” said Sam Zammit, RE/MAX Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.

“RE/MAX Malta has always been a leader when it comes to Innovation and Technology. We make it our mission to remain at the cutting edge by developing tools that allow us to accurately monitor and optimise every aspect of our business, to improve the experience of our customers and deliver added value to them.”

The RE/MAX Malta mobile app, which is available for download on iOS devices on the Apple App Store and on Android devices on Google Play Store, forms part of the local real estate giant’s technology suite, ‘Onyx Real Estate Management Suite’. As such, it is the latest in a series of technologies pioneered by Malta’s leading real estate brand that will revolutionise the way RE/MAX customers and their agents communicate.

“Apart from launching the REMAX Malta mobile app to the public, we have also recently launched another mobile app named ‘Fusion Lite’ for our associates, which enables them to have full access to our internal property database, CRM and tools,” added Zammit.

“This will enable our team of RE/MAX associates to communicate even faster and more effectively with our customers.” The RE/MAX Malta app is available for download on iOS devices on the Apple App Store and on Android devices on Google Play Store.

More information about the app and RE/MAX Malta can be found online at www.remax-malta.com.