Traditionally, selling a property might take at least 250 days – but a new priority listings service at RE/MAX Malta could reduce that time to just 90 days. Designed for customers keen and ready to sell their home faster, Priority by RE/MAX steps up the speed of property sales.

RE/MAX Malta has launched a new priority listings service that aims to accelerate the speed at which a property can be sold.

Priority by RE/MAX is a whole new concept inspired by the leading real estate brand’s former Exclusive Listings range.

Through the service, customers list their home exclusively with RE/MAX via a Priority RE/MAX listing agreement, to receive a range of attractive benefits – including a fast-tracked sales process that could sell their property in as little as 90 days.

“By using Priority by RE/MAX, customers can say goodbye to a lot of stress that is normally associated with selling their home,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg says.

“Now, if you are motivated to sell and need to sell quickly – and your property is ready to be sold – you will be given priority to complete the sale faster, at no extra cost. You will have an immediate market advantage, with benefits including getting the best price at the top end of the market value, a professionally trained expert associate to guide you, regular feedback and focused marketing techniques to put your property on the map.”

The service aims to significantly reduce the time it takes to complete a home sale, which could potentially take over 250 days through an open agency agreement. It also allows real estate customers to avoid having their house price undercut by multiple agents, as well as having their time or money wasted on unspecific marketing and unnecessary property viewings.

Meanwhile, Sean Busuttil Cordina has been appointed as the service’s dedicated Priority listing manager. He brings a wealth of experience to the role, first joining RE/MAX Malta at just 17 years old and forging a career as part of the original creators of the popular RE/MAX Exclusive Package, which Priority by RE/MAX now replaces.

“It feels fitting personally to be able to lead the charge for our new brand and do my utmost to see it achieve even better results than its predecessor. It is something I am greatly passionate about,” Busuttil Cordina remarks.

“If selling your home is your priority, then it becomes our priority. This package is not intended for anyone ‘testing the waters’ regarding the market. We aim to be quite strict on the properties that can benefit from this package, so that clients who need it will see the next chapter of their home ownership unfold sooner.”

Before a property can be represented by Priority by RE/MAX, it must undergo a detailed assessment by both Busuttil Cordina and the office manager. The office’s franchise owner then uses the resulting report to decide the outcome. Once the listing is onboarded, the team creates a comprehensive marketing package that constantly exposes the property across the RE/MAX Malta website, social media advertisements and a wide range of local news portal outlets until it is sold.

The service also includes professional photography and staging of the property, a virtual tour or promotional video, while the client receives advice and is regularly updated on progress by a specialist in the market area.

“The Priority listing service combines the latest marketing methods, business tools and comparative data to get properties sold in record time, giving owners peace of mind to know that the sale of their home is being handled by professionals. After all, liaising with one main point of contact who handles everything real estate-related makes far more sense in the busy lives of people today than dealing with 10 agents from 10 different companies,” Busuttil Cordina continues.

“Priority by RE/MAX is truly the best way to market and sell your property. With our international franchise, we have access to more information and strategies than any other local agency.

“Overseas, the service offered through Priority by RE/MAX is the standard, the norm. The concept of an open agency agreement exists only in Malta and in a few other countries. RE/MAX Malta is once again trailblazing the future of the island’s real estate industry by offering sellers a better choice than ever. Now, they can opt to list their home traditionally through an average of 250 days on the market, or they can realise their property dreams within a few short months. At RE/MAX Malta, we can make that happen.”

More information about Priority by RE/MAX Malta can be found at https://priority.remax-malta.com/.