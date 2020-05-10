Real estate giant RE/MAX Malta recently launched its ‘60 Minutes with RE/MAX’ campaign. This video series will strive to educate the public on the role of the real estate agent in the marketplace and highlight what it is doing to ensure it delivers on its service promise.

As always, RE/MAX Malta is committed to delivering excellence in the marketplace and the company consistently invests in research to enable it to understand market trends and customer perception.

It also believes that the role of the agent will become very important in the real estate ecosystem, notwithstanding the consistent lack of trust that has been created because of the generally mediocre service that is provided by inexperienced real estate companies that do not offer a training curriculum.

“It is high time that the industry starts investing in proper HR protocols, understands the importance of training and delivers a learning path to their agents,” RE/MAX Malta co-founder Jeff Buttigieg stresses.

He goes on to say that, for the most part, training isn’t taken seriously by real estate companies, with most agencies delivering a ‘band aid’ approach that is simply lip service.

“We see the difference when sales and letting associates join RE/MAX from other agencies and the agents’ reaction to our training, which says it all. It is either a complete shock to the system or a massive relief when they realise the support that we deliver.”

It is vital to have informed agents that understand the market

RE/MAX Malta’s first online webinar took place on May 5. During the session, Buttigieg provided a presentation on the RE/MAX concept; Mark Ellul – company’s academy manager – delivered a presentation on the training curriculum; and chairman Kevin Buttigieg explained what the role of the real estate agent should be and why it is so important to be trained in it. The event lasted 60 minutes and participants were able to ask questions after the session.

Now the company is set to organise webinars of this kind once a month and they will be open to the public. Anyone attending will be able to understand what the actual role of a real estate agent is, understand the importance that the role will play in the future and learn of the commitment that RE/MAX Malta is making to champion a better customer experience to clients.

Salespeople and real estate agents interested in changing their career path to join RE/MAX are also encouraged to attend.

“We are facing new market conditions today and it’s important that our customers consider us trustworthy experts in our field, just like any other profession. It is vital to have informed agents that understand the market and it is crucial for them to be trained to show properties that the clients want to view. As COVID-19 has demonstrated, there is no time to waste.”

Buttigieg further explains that the company invests in serious training so that it can deliver the service that its customers expect.

“In the first three weeks of joining RE/MAX, agents go through a minimum of 60 hours of classroom or virtual training, along with practical training and assignments to achieve their certification. We hope that, when the new real estate licensing comes available in June, we will finally be treated and entrusted in the same way professionals are.”

