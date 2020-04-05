As part of its ongoing Digital Solidarity campaign, RE/MAX Malta will be offering free real-estate training webinars to the public every Monday and Wednesday starting from April 6.

The company announced the news last week that, as a sign of solidarity, it will be sharing its usually-exclusive digital resources with those interested in understanding more about a real estate career.

Speaking about the initiative, Jeffrey Buttigieg, chief strategy officer of RE/MAX Malta, said: “We feel there is no better time than the present to give back to the community. By sharing these dynamic resources, we hope to assist individuals in their self-development, so that they can use these new skills in their own roles when this crisis is over.”

RE/MAX Malta understands that there are thousands of people in Malta and Gozo who have lost income because they have been laid off, have had to reduce their working week or who are self-employed and unable to work.

“We completely understand the negative social impact that the current environment may create and it is crucial that we all take care of our mental health at this time. As a result, this is the perfect opportunity for anyone to fill their time and work on self-improvement,” Buttigieg continued.

RE/MAX Malta’s webinars, which have been themed ‘Level-Up in 60 Minutes’, are real estate-focused but very adaptable to other industries. Adding gravitas to the programme are a number of top international trainers.

By sharing these dynamic resources, we hope to assist individuals in their self-development, so that they can use these skills in their own roles

These include Jesse Peters, aka the ‘Social Savvy Agent’ – a real estate guru from Winnipeg, Canada, who has grown his business mainly through social media and video. He will be delivering sessions every Monday.

On Wednesdays, there will be a line-up of RE/MAX speakers, including Nathan Dart, a real estate agent and highly sought-after speaker from Richard Robbins International, and Travis Robertson, another international speaker and coach from the US. Hailey Still, who is a professional trainer from RE/MAX Europe, and a number of other speakers will be announced shortly.

RE/MAX’s global Digital Solidarity initiative was launched during a webinar last week, which 3,000-plus RE/MAX agents attended. That webinar featured Richard Robbins, one of the top real estate trainers in the world, as well as Michael Polzler, the CEO of RE/MAX Europe.

RE/MAX Malta has currently shifted all of its other ongoing training to online webinars and the local real estate giant is delivering two to three sessions every day to its network of 400-plus agents.

The content of these webinars ranges from ‘Working effectively from home’ and ‘Health care tips for the COVID-19 environment’ to ‘Dealing with buyers and sellers in current market conditions’.

To achieve this range of crucial content, the company’s trainers are working to develop new sessions and adapt existing ones, taking current market conditions into account.

Internationally, RE/MAX also announced that the company has worked with video-conferencing communications platform Zoom to provide free Zoom Pro to all brokerages and enhanced Zoom Basic to all affiliates around the world until June 1, 2020.

The company believes this will enable its real estate professionals to stay connected with people so they can help, advise and conduct virtual business while maintaining social distance.

“The results across all of our online initiatives have been fantastic and I am so proud of everyone, including the staff at our regional office, our franchise owners, our managers and our regional trainers. They have all come together to contribute to the welfare of our agents and the industry as a whole, and we look forward to reaping the results of this hard work in the months to come,” Buttigieg said.

Anyone interested in attending these webinars can visit: https:// remx.co/LevelUp.