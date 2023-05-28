Elton Laferla and Ludwig D’Amato, two experienced real estate agents associated with RE/MAX for a combined 12-and-a-half years, have taken over the management of the RE/MAX office at 72, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s.

Having worked in sales and account management for over 20 years with the largest brands on the islands, Laferla has succeeded at everly level in his career and now will jointly manage and operate the office with D’Amato, who has also been in sales and management for a number of years. Laferla and D’Amato ranked number two and three top performers in property sales for RE/MAX Malta in 2021.

RE/MAX Malta executive chairman, Kevin Buttigieg said: “It is with great pleasure to see Elton and Ludwig step up to the plate from being two of the best agents in Malta, to owning and operating a franchise. I am very positive that both have the drive and ambition to make a success and will certainly fly the RE/MAX flag high. We are extremely proud of both.”

The office, an imposing and protected town house in Spinola Bay, was refurbished into a designer finished office set on two floors and accommodates upto 20 sales and letting associates. The office is currently looking to recruit highly motivated sales and letting associates to be part of their team.

“We are very excited with this new venture and I am sure with the combined experience of both Ludwig and I and the support of RE/MAX Malta we will succeed,” Laferla said.

D’Amato continued: “Being part of the most recognised real estate brand in the world and in Malta and now a co-franchise owners is something not to take lightly. We are a company that focuses on quality over quantity and are looking for the best agents on the island to join on this success journey.”

RE/MAX Malta was established in April 2004 and focuses on working with the best real estate associates, as well as finding talent that has the potential to grow within their business.

The average RE/MAX sales agent sells €2 million per annum which is the highest average in the industry.

For more information regarding joining RE/MAX and becoming part of their sales or letting team go to http://join.remax-malta.com.