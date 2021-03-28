Each RE/MAX Malta associate forges the foundations of the real estate brand’s success. The new RE/MAX Golden Circle will reward outstanding contributions.

RE/MAX Malta has launched a new initiative that recognises the extraordinary contribution of a wide range of its sales and lettings associates.

RE/MAX Golden Circle 2021 is a new digi­tal platform that celebrates the all-rounders at the real estate brand. Representing around 12 per cent of the network, the daily hard work, determination and dedication of each of these team members is fundamental to the company’s ongoing success.

“We believe that the small tasks that our associates complete every day are what make them stand out from the rest and maintains their position as the best on the market,” Jeffrey Buttigieg, RE/MAX Malta CEO, says.

“In our industry, we traditionally only recognise the agents that sell the most. Through leveraging technology, the Golden Circle measures a multitude of performance indicators that are important to the overall service and our brand promise, and are also aligned with what we believe today is the new real estate agent of tomorrow. With this in mind, being inducted into the Golden Circle is not just about an associate’s commissions, number of transactions or listings sold – it is about the total effort they make every day at RE/MAX Malta.”

The Golden Circle will recognise the valuable contribution of these individuals on a quarterly basis, ranking them across eight categories including listing updates, new inspections, price reductions, testimonials, commissions, transactions, exclusive listings sold and own inspections sold.

Ranked according to the leading performer in each category, the agents who receive the highest accumulative scores – and have the top overall score on the last day of the quarter – will earn a place in the coveted RE/MAX Golden Circle for the following three months.

“Associates will be able to see their ranking in real-time on the live table on the platform’s dashboard – so one day an associate might have the top score and is set to join the Golden Circle, and the next they might not. It all depends on their score at midnight on the last day of the quarter,” Buttigieg explains.

“The beauty of this ranking system is that they can check their progress instantaneously, while gaining a better understanding of what they need to do to improve to get into the circle. Every task that they undertake each day could make a difference to their ranking.

“Aside from providing some healthy competition within our team, this new platform will also drive our agents to improve their expertise across a broader range of skills within the company – and that will translate into a better overall customer experience.”

The Golden Circle rewards members with a wealth of attractive and career-boosting benefits throughout the three-month time window in which they are part of this elite group.

First, all inductees are officially welcomed into the next quarter’s Golden Circle through a ceremony whereby they are presented with a certificate and lapel pin.

Next, they are given opportunities to supercharge their knowledge through exclusive Golden Circle focus groups, key speaker events and specialised training in social media as well as in a variety of other skill sets.

With the first round of inductees into the RE/MAX Golden Circle set to be decided at midnight on March 31, local RE/MAX associates now have just a couple of days to stay at the top of the leaderboard and win their place in this prestigious group.

“On behalf of RE/MAX Malta, I would like to thank all our associates and agents for being such great ambassadors of the brand, and for helping to make RE/MAX the best and most trusted real estate company on the island,” Buttigieg says.

“We wish them all good luck and look forward to welcoming them soon into the RE/MAX Golden Circle!”

For more information on RE/MAX Malta or for expert assistance in buying, selling or letting property in Malta and Gozo, visit www.remax-malta.com.