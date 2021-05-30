RE/MAX Malta has held the first event under its new Golden Circle initiative, which recognises and rewards the achievements of the real estate brand’s all-rounders on a quarterly basis.

Held on May 19 at Acqua Terra E Mare, St Julian’s, the business breakfast welcomed 32 sales and lettings associates who had earned a coveted place in the first RE/MAX Golden Circle, along with members of the RE/MAX Malta management team.

“We were delighted to welcome members of the first RE/MAX Golden Circle to this exclusive event,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said.

“Their important contribution is the force behind the brand’s reputation for market-leading values and customer service in Malta, and we believe that should be rewarded. They carry out the groundwork that enables everyone in the company to progress and excel – now they have this unique opportunity to take their own careers to the next level too.”

Following a congratulatory speech by the CEO and chairman Kevin Buttigieg to kick-start the event, entrepreneur, athlete and business coach Nathan Farrugia was introduced as keynote speaker. He shared valuable insights into how to develop a high-performance mindset and set the benchmark professionally, while also raising standards generally via small steps throughout daily life.

Each attendee was presented with a certificate and lapel pin highlighting their membership of the Golden Circle, before being awarded access to real estate training for Instagram with highly-acclaimed coach Ed Stulak.

Great ambassadors of the brand

In his IGRE coaching masterclass, Stulak teaches national and international real estate agents how to scale a personal brand and improve their online presence. RE/MAX Golden Circle members will have exclusive access to more than 70 video tutorials on how to maximise their use of Instagram and better market themselves via the platform.

Some of the Remax associates, who earned their place in the Golden Circle, showing their certificates.

These tutorials, which are continuously updated to reflect changes to Instagram and the latest algorithms, will also highlight the advantages of using Instagram for real estate promotion, over other social media channels such as Facebook.

Launched earlier this year, the RE/MAX Golden Circle 2021 is a digital platform that celebrates the contribution of about 12 per cent of the RE/MAX Malta network, whose smaller – yet crucial – daily tasks help the brand’s top performers achieve their goals, driving the company’s ongoing success.

Each associate’s performance is ranked across eight categories over three months via the platform, with the agents receiving the highest accumulated scores earning a place within the prestigious RE/MAX Golden Circle in the following quarter and gaining access to career-boosting training and networking opportunities.

The associates who earned their place in the Golden Circle in the past quarter are: Ian Fenech, Philip Incorvaja, Joseph Cassar, Nick Portelli, Mark Micallef, Anatole Scerri Diacono, Adam Micallef, Michael Martin, Kenneth Pisani, Rosanna Binotto, Brian Zammit, Leslie Gareth Schembri, Thomas Meachen, Nathan Charlesworth, Stephen Borg, Schevon Camilleri, Dorian Grech, Dean Camilleri, Keith Vassallo, Ritienne Calleja, Michael, Mangion, Dirk Debono, Rowan Carbone, Alana Camilleri, Jolene Bugeja, Malcolm Caruana, Anca Maxim, Javier Lopez, Barbara Hamarics, Vanya Aquilina, Karina Do Nascimento and Margaret Buttigieg.

“On behalf of RE/MAX Malta, I would like to thank all our associates and agents for being such great ambassadors of the brand,” Buttigieg said.

“Their dedication and hard work continue to make RE/MAX the best and most trusted real estate brand on the island, raising the bar for the whole industry. Through the Golden Circle and other innovations, we will ensure that their hard work receives the recognition and reward it deserves.”

More information regarding RE/MAX Malta can be found online at www.remax-malta.com.