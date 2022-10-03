The RE/MAX & Friends Foundation recently joined environmental conservation organisation Coast is Clear, led by Mark Galea Pace, in an event to help tackle marine and coastal pollution around Malta.

Held on September 5 in collaboration with Victory Kitchen and the Happy Initiative, around 25 people used three boats – owned by members of the RE/MAX team – to lead the major clean-up around Pembroke and Anchor Bay.

Repeatedly swimming from boat to shore to collect plastic and fishing debris from the sea and shoreline, the team filled their boats with bags of the collected rubbish.

“As Mark Galea Pace says, action is key to clearing our seas and coastline – a cause we at RE/MAX truly believe in, and an idea we live by,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said. “Marine life takes a hit from boatowners, beachgoers and swimmers who aren’t aware of the consequences of throwing rubbish in the sea or leaving it on the shore. There was a real sense of pride on the day, when we saw the many bags we had worked so hard to collect – but it also drives home the importance of events such as these.

“We look forward to taking part in more clean-ups to protect Malta’s environment and we will soon announce details of other upcoming events with Victory Kitchen.”

RE/MAX & Friends Foundation is the first and main corporate partner of Victory Kitchen, which cooks and delivers food to thousands of families in need every year across the island. The partnership continues the foundation’s goal to provide support when it is needed most, through the generosity of everyone at RE/MAX.

The foundation helps RE/MAX teammates in their time of need, as well as Malta’s wider community via charities such as Beating Hearts Malta, Puttinu Cares Foundation, the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, ALIVE Charity Foundation and Id-Dar tal-Providenza.