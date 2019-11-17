Property giant Remax Malta is focusing on quality over quantity by streamlining its structures and processes, promising clients a superior real estate experience in Malta. It is also set to announce an innovative new compensation package for its associates.

Since its inception as the first-ever international real estate franchise on the island, Remax Malta has continuously raised the bar as a leading property sale and rental company on the island.

Enjoying success within the sphere, the company set numerous benchmarks during that time, including whenit comes to the sheer reach that it has across its vast network of branches.

Following an extensive R&D process across its operation, the Remax Malta Regional Office has announced the results of a vigorous restructuring process to streamline its operations to ensure quality over quantity. This new strategy was announced recently and is now being rolled out across the Remax Malta franchise network, including the newly set up arm, Remax Malta Lettings.

“Following extensive research with all of our stakeholders, including our clients, colleagues, and extended team, we are thrilled with the work that has been done to focus Remax Malta’s operations for the future,” said Remax Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg.

“National market research about real estate trends has highlighted that clients on the island feel the need for industry professionals to raise their game when it comes to the service they offer and we have responded. As the property market continues to stabilise into 2020, we have chosen to consolidate our operation and to focus steadfastly on quality not quantity, to ensure that we offer the best service in the business.”

Quality is the only way forward

With this in mind, Remax Malta started its restructuring process over two years ago, and has honed it in the period since then. This knuckling down is wholly driven by the company’s desire to respond to the needs of its customers, especially at a time when changes to the market mean that ‘cowboys’ will naturally be weeded out.

“The era of ‘just anyone’ being able to operate in real estate is over,” Mr Buttigieg said. “Short-term opportunists in the market will find that there is no place for them over the next few years, as clients have become more discerning and know exactly what they want to get. Nationally, things are going to change, and we are ready to be at the very forefront of that shift, and to spearhead our dedicated team of real estate experts.”

With this in mind, Remax Malta has, for the past two years, also completely transformed its training process, aligning it with international models that consider property sales and rentals to be a professional skill, and not something ‘just anyone’ can do.

“Our training programme is now second to none in the country, and we are extremely proud of that. Since launching it, we have looked inward at the many ways that we could make it industry-leading, and developed a totally unique approach to elevating the staff within our network. We have a number of full-time trainers engaged with us, and it is their sole responsibility to continuously work with our team to advance service and procedures and make the client journey as pleasant and effective as possible,” Mr Buttigieg said.

“We are the only real estate brand on the island that offers this – not just at the start of an associate’s time with us but throughout their career, and the results speak for themselves. Clients now know that, with Remax, they are dealing with true professionals.”

In fact, research shows that of every 10 customers looking for a property to buy, seven customers utilise Remax as their main agent in Malta. “There is no doubt about the reach we have on the island, or the success of our existing model. It has given us year-on-year growth for the past 15 years and we are proud of the recognition of the Remax brand on the island. However, we are also of the belief that even in times of unbridled success you must not rest on your laurels.”

Aside from this restructuring process, which has served to streamline the group’s approach and align all of its franchises and branches with this dynamic quality-led vision, Remax Malta is now poised to announce an innovative, new and improved compensation package for its associates.

“We only want to work with the best, and we know the best seek and deserve the best,” Mr Buttigieg said.

“Thus, we are not going to shy away from offering them something that is reflective of their dedication, talent and skills in the sector. Being a Remax associate means something globally, and we are extremely proud to fly that flag here in Malta.

“As the industry continues to evolve, we remain excited and enthused about being at the very forefront of that development – to raising the bar and leading the way. Quality is the only way forward,” Mr Buttigieg said.