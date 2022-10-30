RE/MAX has ranked as one of this year’s top 10 franchises in the Franchise Times Top 500.

For the 14th year in a row, the Franchise Times survey also recognised RE/MAX as the number-one real estate franchise brand in the US.

Calculated according to global systemwide sales based on the previous year’s performance, the much-anticipated annual survey names the largest franchises in the US. This year, RE/MAX placed ninth to join the top 10 franchises list, rising three from its 12th place ranking in 2021.

RE/MAX is also the only real estate brand to feature in the top 10, alongside other big-name franchises such as McDonald’s and Subway. According to the Franchise Times, the top 10 largest franchised brands collectively now account for more than $368 billion in annual sales.

“Once again, these results show that the RE/MAX brand continues to lead as a major real estate franchise worldwide – not just in the US, but across EuMalta CEO, Jeffrey Buttigieg said.

“Being the number-one real estate franchise brand, as recognised by the prestigious Franchise Times Top 500, says a lot about the power of the RE/MAX brand and what it can offer to franchisees across our global network. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX. Only RE/MAX combines the tools, the technology, the training and the marketing resources to ensure that franchisees have the best, as part of the best.”

Starting out in 1973 as a single office in Colorado in the US, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with over 140,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories, including Malta. The brand enjoys ongoing international success, as shown in a recent European Housing Trend Report spearheaded by RE/MAX Europe (see back page), which measured the property customer experience in countries across Europe.

In the report, Malta came first in the top five countries where a future move is motivated by a desire to invest in property, second in the top five countries where people are looking to move abroad and fourth in the top five countries where people are looking to relocate to a coastal or rural area.

Participants in a recent independent local property customer survey also named RE/MAX Malta as the real estate agency at the ‘Top of Mind’ when

considering property rental and one of the top agencies in Malta to approach to assist with their property search.

For more information, visit https://remax-malta.com/.