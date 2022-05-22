The reinvented RE/MAX University extends the hugely successful international education platform to RE/MAX Malta professionals.

The popular and internationally successful RE/MAX University is soon to become available to RE/MAX Malta real estate professionals.

The reinvented online e-learning platform features new intuitive technology, so registered agents and managers can access its valuable educational resources anytime, on any device.

Designed for and offered exclusively to RE/MAX agents, managers and owners at any stage of their career, RE/MAX University provides powerful business-building resources including thousands of educational videos, downloadable resources, webinars and more.

The platform uses artificial intelligence to recommend courses, tools and materials based on each affiliate’s learning interests, such as marketing their expertise, generating and handling leads, commercial real estate, or caring for buyers and sellers or landlords and tenants. Meanwhile, enhancements advance the strong educational foundation already available across both RE/MAX Malta Sales and Lettings through the in-house Academy, so that agents and managers can lean into the power of the RE/MAX University to supplement their training and education.

“With a blended and flexible approach to learning, RE/MAX University puts agents in control of when, where, what and how they learn. The new RE/MAX University intuitive search engine makes it easy for them to find what they’re looking for by topic or description. Like never before, they are in the driver’s seat when it comes to building their business and sharpening their skills in the areas they find most important,” explained regional trainer and HR manager Lawrence Kelly.

“At RE/MAX Malta, we believe the more you learn, the more you earn – and RE/MAX University puts the tools at the fingertips of property professionals to help power their careers.”

The valuable tools available on RE/MAX University will stay up-to-date and relevant to the Maltese real estate sector through regular uploads of new region-specific educational content such as marketing and database management, as well as customer service training. The bespoke coaching framework has the flexibility to accommodate the different personalities, styles and needs of sales agents. In-house coach Mark Ellul also joins Kelly in helping agents boost their careers ever further with various sales coaching courses, promoting a culture of continuous learning and improvement that is the signature of the RE/MAX brand.

For more details and information, visit https://remax-malta.com/.