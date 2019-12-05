Every Rembrandt exhibition is eagerly anticipated but this major show hosted by London’s National Gallery and Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum was an event like no other.

Given privileged access to both galleries, the film documents this landmark exhibition while interweaving Rembrandt’s life story, with behind-the-scenes preparations at these world famous institutions. It explores many of the exhibition’s key works, through contributions from specially invited guests including curators and leading art historians.

For many, Rembrandt is the greatest artist that ever lived and this deeply moving film seeks to explore the truth about the man behind the legend.

Rembrandt will be shown on Friday, December 6 at 7.30pm. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.