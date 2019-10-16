MUŻA is presenting an event dedicated to Maltese artist Esprit Barthet, whose birth centenary is being marked this year. He died in 1999.

The event will highlight the artist’s achievements but not only. His family will be present to talk about a different and more human facet of the artist, his public and private life.

A short talk will be delivered by art critic E. V. Borg and it will be moderated by Katya Micallef, principal curator for modern and contemporary art.

The event is being held at MUŻA, Auberge d’Italie in Merchants Street, Valletta, today at 7pm. Admission is free of charge.