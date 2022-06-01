Il-Ħaġar cultural centre of Victoria hosted a lecture by Immanuel Mifsud about unpublished poems by the first Gozitan poetess, Mary Meylak, and quite possibly the first in Malta.

The lecture was introduced by Klabb Kotba Maltin’s Joseph Mizzi who referred to the ongoing project of collecting her unpublished manuscripts. Mizzi called for those who possess any of her works to offer them for copying.

Mifsud said he has been studying this humble woman who didn’t want to marry so as to continue writing, as she herself had stated. He said he noted aspects that have been rather neglected. He thanked the archpriest and archivist at St George’s parish for giving him free rein to transcribe her notebooks there.

Mifsud showed typical examples from the World War II period, highlighting certain elements. For example, Meylak was completely loyal to England, abhoring the enemy in Germany and especially Italy. Many verses show her profound faith, often with a certain quid pro quo: in return for divine and marian help, we will do our part to defend our values!

Mifsud also commented on doubts whether she really composed without the need for corrections. Another unusual point was the fact that each short story took up all space in the relative school exercise book. As is well known, she was a teacher at the Victoria Girls’ secondary school.