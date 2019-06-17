Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, the documentary Diego Maradona centres on the career of celebrated football player Diego Armando Maradona, who played for Napoli in the 1980s.

In a city where the devil would have needed bodyguards, Maradona became bigger than God himself. This is the wild and unforgettable story of God-given talent, glory, despair and betrayal, of corruption and ultimately redemption.

Diego Maradona is made with the full support of Maradona.

It will be shown at Spazju Kreattiv on Friday at 7.30pm; on Saturday at 8.30pm and on July 10, 14, 19 and 23. For more information and times visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/diego-maradona/.