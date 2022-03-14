Archbishop Charles Scicluna will be celebrating Mass at Tal-Erwieħ Church, Tarxien, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the death of Prof Peter Serracino Inglott on March 17 at 6.30pm.

The commemoration will begin with the laying of flowers on Fr Serracino Inglott's tomb in the cemetery situated by the church parvis. Mass will follow. At the end of the Mass, there will be readings of excerpts from Fr Serracino Inglott's writings, followed by a short cello performance by Kristina Dimic. Music has been composed for the occasion by Jes Grixti.

Fr Serracino Inglott was a priest, philosopher, professor and rector at the University of Malta.

He is recognised as an excellent scholar, having studied in Malta, Oxford, Paris and Milan.

Everyone is invited to this remembrance.