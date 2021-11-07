On Sunday, November 14, the archconfraternity of St Joseph will commemorate those persons hailing from Rabat who died during World War II.

At 9.45am, a mass offering suffrage to their souls will be celebrated at the St Mary of Jesus (ta’ Ġieżu) church of the Franciscan Friars in Rabat.

Religious and social groups from Rabat as well as the relatives of the victims will be participating. The mass will be animated by the St Francis of Assisi Choir.

This year, due to pandemic restrictions, the procession that usually takes place after mass, has been cancelled. However, after the mass, bouquets of flowers will be placed at the foot of the monument, with the participation of the Rabat scouts.