Victims of the two world wars were remembered at Għajnsielem last Sunday.

Mayor Kevin Cauchi, along with councillors, representatives from Għajnsielem’s main organisations and relatives, attended Mass at the parish church, celebrated by archpriest Frankie Bajada, followed by a commemorative ceremony at the village’s war memorial.

Cauchi delivered a speech, followed by the laying of wreaths at the foot of the monument. The ceremony was concluded with prayers by Canon Bajada.