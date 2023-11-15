Remembrance Day was commemorated in Gozo on November 11, with the laying of wreaths at the foot of the war monument at Independence Square, Victoria.

The ceremony, led by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, included an introductory message, reading of poems and an excerpt from the Gospel.

As the historical clock of the Citadel struck eleven, the Armed Forces of Malta Band played the Last Post and the Reveille.

In most countries, Remembrance Day is observed at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month. The Armistice, an agreement to end World War I fighting as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11am on November 11, 1918. To this day, many countries mark Armistice Day with a two-minute silence at 11am to honour the war dead.

The service also included the laying of wreaths by several entities, including Emergency Response Rescue Corps volunteers, at the foot of Christ the King monument. The ceremony was brought to an end with the playing of the national anthem.

Il-Monument tal-Gwerra ir-Rabat, Għawdex, published by the cultural section within the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Heritage Directorate, was distributed to the congregation.