Remembrance Day was commemorated in Gozo on Wednesday, November 11, with the laying of wreaths at the foot of the war monument at Independence Square, Victoria, and the playing of the Last Post and the Reveille by the Armed Forces of Malta Band. The ceremony, led by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, included an introductory message by Paul George Pisani and reading of an excerpt from the Gospel by Fr Joe Xerri OFM, Conv.

