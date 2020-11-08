Remembrance Day will be commemorated at Independence Square, Victoria, on Wednesday, November 11, at 10.30am. The ceremony, organised by the National and Regional celebrations committee with the Gozo Ministry, will take place in front of the War Memorial.

The memorial, to be presided over by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, will start with an introduction by notary Paul-George Pisani, followed by bidding prayers for the repose of the victims of the two World Wars. An Armed Forces of Malta contingent will then march to the square, followed by the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille. A two-minute silence is held around 11am to remember all those who died in the wars. This will be followed by the laying of wreaths and the National Anthem.

The War Memorial consists of a coralline limestone plinth surmounted by a bronze statue of Christ the King by Carlo Pisi of Rome. The monument was unveiled by Queen Elizabeth II on May 7, 1954. Four bronze plaques around the lower part of the plinth represent civilians, the navy, the army and air force personnel who died defending Malta.