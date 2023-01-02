Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead a remembrance mass for the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday evening.

The De Requiem will be held at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta at 6.30pm and will be open to the public.

Those who wish to follow proceedings remotely can do so by watching the event on Knisja.Mt or Newsbook.

Benedict XVI, who retired as pope in 2013 as his health deteriorated, died on Saturday aged 95. His funeral will be held at the Vatican on Thursday.

Archbishop Scicluna will attend the funeral and will serve as a representative of the Maltese church during that event.

Church bells across Malta will toll at 12pm on Thursday, as the late Pope is buried at St Peter’s Basilica, to mark his death.

The church in Malta will also be organising masses to pray for his soul at a later date.