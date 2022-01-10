Being able to do your job from home instead of an office is something many people have long dreamed of, even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced remote working on many of us for a while.

But despite much of the workforce having now returned to their office desks, a new survey suggests many young people would rather permanently embrace that remote way of employment instead.

Working remotely is clearly seen as a highly desirable option by the modern workforce in Malta.

The government recently announced that public sector workers would be able to work from home, for example, and has shifted 13 departments over to this way of operating.

And Malta is even encouraging remote workers to come and live on the island, through its recently launched Nomad Residence Permit.

This allows people to live in Malta while working remotely in their employment abroad, for up to a year, and the permits can be renewed.

Now a survey carried out by affiliate marketing company Blexr, a remote-first employer with a hot desk office in Sliema, suggests only 16 per cent of people in Malta want to be based in an office, and that many are unhappy with the idea of a daily commute to work.

The respondents, aged between 18 and 27, also said they preferred a mix of working from home and the office, and that saving money by not buying food during their working day was an important factor in why they preferred to be based remotely.

The survey saw 100 people in Malta asked about their working preferences, and the sample was made up of a mix of recent graduates and students who are about to complete their studies.

These results suggest a shift in the expectations of workers, who appear increasingly in need of greater flexibility in their working lives.

Being able to work remotely to avoid a daily commute was a factor for 77 per cent of people, while 52 per cent wanted the flexibility to carry out chores during the day. The survey also said 50 per cent wanted to save money on buying lunch and hot drinks, while 34 per cent wanted to limit workplace distractions. A further 20 per cent said working from home was convenient for childcare.

When it came to a choice between working from home or an office, 46 per cent wanted a mix of options of where to work from, 27 per cent said they would prefer to always work remotely, while 11 per cent did not express any preference.

Of those who wanted a mix of working locations, 37 per cent wanted to be based in an office two days a week, 32 per cent wanted to be there three days a week, 21 per cent wanted one day a week and 10 per cent wanted to be in the office four days a week.

However, remote working wasn’t the only crucial aspect of people’s working lives. When asked what factors they regarded as being “very important” when choosing a workplace, 71 per cent of people wanted their employer to provide learning opportunities.

This was closely followed by a desire for an attractive salary and benefits (70 per cent) along with a healthy work/life balance and opportunities for career progression (both 68 per cent).

Koen Bongers, Blexr’s head of marketing, said the survey showed employers needed to consider new working patterns from their workforce, which may differ from traditional expectations based on how their people previously worked.

He said: “These results show what’s important to the modern workforce. Being able to avoid the pain of commuting, having the freedom to choose the place where they work from, and the ability to keep learning and growing, while maintaining a healthy work and personal life balance.

“Blexr has long had a remote working policy and we extended that permanently across the company during 2020.

“We’re always aiming to anticipate the needs of our potential future employees, so we’ll be studying these results closely to ensure we’re continuing to provide an attractive set of career opportunities.”