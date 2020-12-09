Remote working solutions for companies and professionals are being offered by Forestals Professional through its Assess IT service.

As more people are holding meetings online, teaching and offering consultation digitally and spending more time online in general, the need for a seamless IT infrastructure has never been stronger. To meet this need, Forestals Professional is offering its Assess IT service. This is a service whereby companies’ IT infrastructure is assessed to identify the best and most financially efficient means of ensuring they can meet the ever-growing digital needs of their staff.

Forestals Professional is also making available its technical assistance services remotely and on-site to companies and schools. Their service includes assessing a company’s existing IT systems, technology and support infrastructure and identifying means of helping them reduce costs, simplify processes as well as ensure safety and security.

The assessment will take the form of an onsite visit. A qualified IT technician will visit your company and conduct an examination of what infrastructure, services and support you have in place. The assessment will also consist of a discussion of what your current IT system requires as well as particular trouble points.

The assessment will provide an opportunity for a number of cost-effective and secure solutions namely: by being able to redefine the economics of IT resources, companies will have the possibility to reduce costs through efficient resources and infrastructure.

Assess IT will also make suggestions as to how companies can not only speed up their service delivery but also reduce potential risks to the business such as hacking, viruses and malware, for instance. Importantly, the assessment will allow insight into how to boost the performance of your business by, for example, ensuring that your business needs are met, while allowing you to give more choice, options and flexibility to your employees and customers.

Speaking about the service, John Farrugia Randon, head of commercial sales said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has put an enormous pressure on the need for a strong IT infrastructure. Our lives and meetings have moved to the digital world, placing an enormous need for high video quality, top-notch audio, and a general sound and reliable IT infrastructure.

“Thanks to Assess IT, companies will be able to target specifically their IT needs. This objective assessment of businesses will not only save them time and money in the long run, but it will also make their entire IT infrastructure safe from the many risks they are so easily exposed to.”

Forestals Professional is a gold partner with Hewlett Packard, with specialisations in printing and computing services. For more information about Assess IT, visit https://forestalsprofessional.com/free-it-assessment/, e-mail info@forestalsprofessional.com or call 9999 7070 or 2343 6000.