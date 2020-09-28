The Church’s Environment Commission is calling for an investigation into a developer’s decision to remove a “historic wooden stage” in a Grade 1 scheduled Valletta palazzo, which is the highest level of protection.

While the developer is insisting the structure was “in a very bad state of preservation” and an amateurish accretion, the commission has described such claim as being “unfounded and misleading”.

It is located in Palazzo Caraffa, a prominent corner building in Old Bakery Street that belongs to the Church and served as the premises of the Circolo Gioventù Cattolica for many years.

After being left in a state of neglect for some years, the Church recently leased the property to a third party who, last March, filed a development application to rehabilitate and restore this building.

The proposal made on behalf of Neville Agius includes minor internal alterations such as the installation of a passenger lift and the reinstatement of masonry balconies at first floor level.

Though the application is being re-commended for refusal by the planning authority’s case officer, the reason has nothing to do with the removal of the stage but due to a lack of accessibility.

In fact, the case officer pointed out that the issue could be resolved with minor amendments to the plan.

The theatre prior to the removal of the stage (Photo: Reuben Caruana)

As part of the vetting process, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage made an onsite inspection last June but no mention of the stage was made in the report. The Superintendence expressed a favourable opinion as long as a detailed method statement outlining the restoration works would be submitted.

Reference to this wooden stage was made for the first time two weeks ago in a separate submission by the Superintendence in which it drew the planning authority’s attention that it had been informed that one of the rooms within the palazzo was previously used as a theatre.

The wooden stage and other equipment had been removed by the applicant as they were “in a very bad state of preservation”, the Superintendence said.

However, this claim is being disputed by archaeologist Reuben Grima who has been working in the field of cultural heritage management for 30 years.

Though Grima is a member of the Church’s Environment Commission, he submitted his objection in his personal capacity.

One can still explore ways by which this gem could be appreciated

Basing his conclusions on an onsite visit carried out last February together with theatre expert, Vicki Ann Cremona, he cast doubts on the veracity of the applicant’s statements.

Grima said that until seven months ago the stage seemed to be in a very sound condition, complete with trapdoors, curtains and other equipment.

In his submission, he also expressed concern that, in view of the fact that this theatre was nowhere to be seen in the plans submitted by the applicant, the entire process could be vitiated in case it was based on fraudulent plans.

Questions were also raised whether there could be a breach of the Cultural Heritage Act in view of the fact that the applicant removed an integral part of a Grade 1 building without consent.

Curia says stage was infested with worms

While questions sent to the applicant were only answered after the story was published in the newspaper on Monday, Times of Malta received a reply from a Curia spokesman who insisted that the stage was removed as it was rotten and infested with worms.

The Curia said the wooden flooring could be replaced or reinstated while pointing out that the façade of the stage had not been removed. Significant features, including a fireplace and beautiful ċangatura, were uncovered while memorabilia removed from the building has been stored, the Curia said.

The spokesman said the project was meant to bring back the 400-year building to its former glory, particularly repair the damage caused by the ingress of water.

He added that the property was leased to “individuals who have the conservation and restoration of such palazzos at heart” following a due diligence process of the parties who had expressed interest.

...but Church Commission disagrees

However, these assurances contrasted with the official position of the Church’s own Environment Commission, which called for an investigation.

“If it is true that the stage has been dismantled or destroyed, it would mean that the history of Valletta and of theatre in Malta has been robbed of a once-popular but today largely forgotten gem,” a spokesman said.

“The suggestion that the stage was ‘in a very bad state of preservation’ is unfounded and misleading. If it is indeed the case that the stage has been removed, it would constitute a grave act of vandalism on a Grade 1 Scheduled building, which is also Church property,” he added.

The commission noted that, prior to the building being leased, it had presented a report to the Curia and a set of recommendations on the strength of an onsite visit made in October 2019.

While confirming that many features of the theatre were still in usable condition, the commission had called for its restoration, possibly to be used for productions by local community theatrical groups.

Should this not be found feasible, one can still explore ways by which this gem would be appreciated for what it is and continue to be admired by future generations, be they theatre lovers, students or simply laymen who show interest in our country’s cultural heritage, the spokesman said.

Applicant describes stage as an amateurish accretion

Replying to questions sent by Times of Malta days before the publication of the story, the applicant acknowledged that the wooden stage had been “unwittingly removed” but insisted that the structure was nothing more than a “dilettante’s accretion” to this baroque palace.

“Although the stage floor was in situ during my first visit to the Palazzo, it had been unwittingly removed together with some insulating wall boards and obsolete gym equipment by the time the photographic survey, restoration method statement and other documents were drawn up,” architect Patrick Calleja said on behalf of applicant Neville Agius.

The fireplace which had been covered by the wooden stage (Photo: Patrick Calleja)

He added that plans of the palazzo which were submitted to the planning authority reflected the state of the building when the application was submitted.

The applicant claimed that this wooden stage was not a major feature of the historic building for a number of reasons. It was pointed out that two arches that had been formed in the main hall had “completely ruined the architectural proportions, the scale, configuration and volume of this room.

“Furthermore, the stage, which was devoid of any craftsmanship, architectural or engineering merit, was installed right over a beautiful baroque, sculpted fireplace that has since been exposed together with the original flagstones,” the applicants said.

While noting that no structural damage was done to the building to remove the stage, the applicant remarked that over the years the hall, including the masonry cornice had been damaged through installation of electrical fittings. Moreover, large loads had been attached to the wooden beams supporting the roof, doorways blocked and a concrete structure had been built to house a projector room.

The concrete balcony which had been constructed in the 1970s (Photo: Patrick Calleja)

Stage probably dates interwar period

The wooden stage probably dates from the interwar period when the premises were used by the Circolo Gioventù Cattolica founded by prelate and politician Enrico Dandria who served as Education Minister between 1923 and 1927.

According to Prof. Vicki Ann Cremona, the stage was quite a rare example as it was an adaptation of a building that was not originally intended for such purpose.

In fact, it was slightly inclined forward to allow a better view for the audience sitting at the back.