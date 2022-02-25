With COVID-19 health measures being fully removed in some countries, and Malta continuing to ease its own, Maltese living abroad have expressed a “great sense of freedom” after two years of restrictions.

Speaking from Oslo, Anna Tabone said it was “a great sense of freedom to put lipstick back on and smile”.

In Norway, almost all remaining measures – including quarantine if infected, mask wearing in crowded places and social distancing – have been abolished in a move towards a post-pandemic future.

The Nordic nation’s prime minister recently announced that the coronavirus was “no longer a major health threat to most” and that its residents were well protected by vaccines.

Meanwhile, in Malta, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced the reduction of quarantine periods and relaxed other measures because the virus is "under control".

Living in the Philippines until last May, Tabone noted the big contrast between how the virus had been handled in that country and Norway.

“In Oslo, since restrictions were lifted, you still see people walking around with masks, especially on public transport, but not that many,” she said about the move to a mask-free existence.

It is a move that could still cause discomfort among some after being ingrained in everyone’s lifestyle.

I am not at all concerned since most have been vaccinated

In fact, she has decided to continue wearing her mask in crowds ahead of a trip back home to Malta this weekend.

“Better to be safe,” Tabone maintained.

Travellers can now enter Norway without any requirements for vaccination certificates, or testing, meaning a return to pre-pandemic days.

And the Norwegian government’s lifting of the self-isolation requirement, replacing it with a “recommendation” for infected adults to stay at home for four days, does not feel risky.

“Self-testing has been the norm here. Even if you live in the same household as someone with COVID-19, you keep testing, and if negative, you are free to move around,” Tabone explained.

“I am not at all concerned since most have been vaccinated, as both my husband and I,” she said, referring instead to the “hardship” of travelling to and from the Philippines with two weeks quarantine each time.

In Norway, “it was like a picnic”, she said, ready to “look ahead”.

Normal living rediscovered

Amber Knights, who moved with her family from Malta to England in August 2020, is looking forward to the easing of travel restrictions.

In England, current COVID-19 restrictions are due to expire on March 24 – and possibly this week.

Amber Knights, who moved with her family from Malta to the Cotswolds in the middle of the pandemic, is looking forward to that, and in particular to the easing of travel restrictions.

“I have found travel particularly frustrating and have been put off going anywhere until it is more straightforward,” Knights said, even though she braved the relocation in August 2020.

“Although it has felt relatively normal over the last few months in the UK, I have also become acclimatised to the restrictions in place. With their removal, I think it will be nice to rediscover normal living again.”

Knights’s three children were home-schooled for almost five months, and the fact that they had just moved country and were still trying to build a network of friends made it even more difficult.

“But what the UK has got right is easy access to free lateral flow tests for anybody. This has allowed us to test regularly as a family and keep on top of things,” Knights said.

The removal of the few remaining domestic rules means there is no need for people to self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms or test positive – down from 10 days.

We have to learn to live with it and be sensible and respect others

“I do feel good about this because I would hope people are sensible enough to take the right precautions.

“COVID-19 is going to be around for a long time, and we have to learn to live with it and be sensible and respect others as we would with other viruses,” Knights said.

“I am also very aware that even when the restrictions were in place, people were breaking the rules and not staying home when ill, so I don’t think much will change in that respect… I think individuals who are responsible will do the right thing.”

After two years of face coverings and social distancing, Knights is comfortable with their removal and likes the fact that “we will have the choice”.

The pandemic has taught her what her own boundaries are as regards what she feels comfortable with – “and that makes it easier to navigate going back to normal”.

“I can choose to do things in a manner that feels right for me. If I don’t feel comfortable, I will wear a mask, or choose not to go somewhere.”

Mandatory vaccination divisive

Maltese travellers to Italy have said it feels like there is “no COVID-19” as they easily go in and out of the country, which has lifted some measures this month and promises further reopening.

Italy made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people from 50, while Austrians over the age of 18 must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face a heavy fine – an unprecedented measure in the EU.

For 20-year-old Denise Girard, who is half Maltese, this is a “harsh step”. Although the clinical psychologist, who works in a hospital with elderly people, has opted for vaccination, particularly due to her job and because she acknowledges the importance of its protection, she believes everyone should decide for themselves.

The fight that the mandatory vaccine has caused does not take us anywhere

“I understand where the politicians are coming from and that it is a tough situation,” Girard said. But in her view, vaccination should remain an option.

“We do not know much about the long-term effects of COVID-19, nor of the vaccine. But what I do know is that we live in a democratic country and decisions concerning health and well-being, in particular, should always be optional.”

Asked whether she saw the measure as a step towards opening up and removing all restrictions, Girard maintained it was dividing the country, predicting an “up and down” of measures that people would have to live with and adjust to.

“The fight that the mandatory vaccine has caused does not take us anywhere,” she said, wishing for a more diplomatic approach.

A fine of up to €3,600 would not encourage people her age to get vaccinated, she insisted, saying they would react to and rebel against being sanctioned for something they did not want to do.

“It just fuels anger and the resolve to make their own decisions,” Girard believes as Austria’s vaccination rate failed to take off, despite the drastic measure.

Her yearly trips to Malta to visit her “beloved big family” have been thwarted and, sadly, she has not been here since the start of COVD-19, Girard said about the effects of the pandemic on her life.

Fearne recently expressed caution against removing all COVID-19 measures, saying countries that have done this, like Sweden, were experiencing a spike in cases.

Denmark was one of the first European countries to abandon pandemic restrictions, while neighbouring Sweden was even lighter on its curbs.

However, even holdouts are now rolling back controls, with Germany considering lifting most measures in a month’s time.