Captain Wendie Renard struck a late winner as France kickstarted their Women’s World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Brazil in a heavyweight Group F clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

After a lacklustre 0-0 draw with Jamaica in their opening game, France defied the Brazilian team and most of the 49,378 crowd to secure three vital points ahead of their final group match against tournament debutants Panama.

The French, who controlled much of the game, took an early lead through veteran striker Eugenie Le Sommer.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.