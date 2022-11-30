Coach Herve Renard called Tuesday on his Saudi Arabia players to ensure they leave their mark on the World Cup in Qatar and are remembered “forever.”

Frenchman Renard’s rousing half-time team talk in Saudi Arabia’s shock come-from-behind victory over Argentina has gone down in legend.

A short clip of Renard firing up his World Cup minnows when trailing 1-0 at half-time to a Lionel Messi penalty – they bounced back to win 2-1 -- proved a viral hit.

He admitted that his team talks don’t always have such a dramatic effect.

“I accepted for the communications department to record one minute (at half-time) so this day I was lucky because it worked,” Renard said at a press conference before Saudi Arabia play Mexico in their final group game.

“But I’m coaching for more than 20 years now and with a lot of humility I can tell you it was not working all the time, unfortunately!”

