Renault has revealed the 4Ever Trophy at the Paris Motor Show – a funky concept car that previews the revival of one of the French brand’s most iconic models.

Unveiled 30 years after the 4L was discontinued, the new show car is a bold makeover of the Renault 4, of which more than eight million were produced between 1961 and 1992.

To mark its revival, Renault has given the model a makeover, and marks the 25th anniversary of the 4L humanitarian rally. This new model retains many of the Renault 4’s original design features, including the same silhouette and small trapezoidal rear-three-quarter window.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com