Renault has introduced a new mid-level specification to its popular electric Zoe.

Called Venture Edition, it sits in between existing Play and Iconic trim levels, building on the amount of standard equipment offered by the entry-level model.

Key features include the fitment of Renault’s Easy Link infotainment system with satellite navigation, accessed via a seven-inch screen. It’s here that drivers will be able to find both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, too.

Venture Edition also brings climate control, electric windows and a wide-ranging list of safety assistance systems including lane-keep assist, lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Renault’s ‘Winter Pack’ can also be added as an optional extra, which brings comfort-enhancing features such as heated seats and steering wheel, as well as the capability to accept 50kW DC charging which will allow 90 miles (145 kilometres) of range to be added to the Zoe in just 30 minutes. In total, Renault’s compact city car offers 245 miles (394 kilometres) of range.

Rear parking sensors are also added with this new trim level, while the door mirrors are finished in the same colour as the exterior – and there are eight shades to choose from.